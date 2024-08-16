Tim Walz’ China Connections Are About to Get a Lot More Scrutiny

House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer has officially launched an investigation into Minnesota Governor Tim Walz' longtime connections to China after Vice President Kamala Harris tapped him as her running mate in the 2024 race for the White House.

"It has come to the Committee’s attention that Governor Walz has longstanding connections to CCP-connected entities and officials that make him susceptible to the Party’s strategy of elite capture, which seeks to co-opt influential figures in elite political, cultural, and academic circles to influence the United States to the benefit of the communist regime and the detriment of Americans. Reporting about Governor Walz’s extensive engagement with CCP officials and entities while serving in public office raises questions about possible CCP influence in his decision-making as governor—and, should he be elected, as vice president," Comer wrote in a letter to FBI Director Christopher Wray Friday.

"Recent reporting reveals that Governor Walz has concerning ties to the People’s Republic of China (PRC). In 1993, according to the Star-Herald, as a teacher, Mr. Walz organized a trip to the PRC for Alliance High School students, where costs were paid by the Chinese government. In 1994, Mr. Walz set up a private company named 'Educational Travel Adventures, Inc.,' which coordinated annual student trips to the PRC until 2003, and was led by Mr. Walz himself. The corporation was reportedly dissolved four days after he took congressional office in 2007. Since his first trip to China, Governor Walz has visited the PRC an estimated “30 times.” In its investigation, the Committee has highlighted the importance of U.S. officials being cognizant of CCP political and psychological warfare9 efforts that seek to threaten national security," the letter continues.

The Trump campaign has taken notice of Walz' affinity for China and Republican vice presidential candidate JD Vance will no doubt bring it up during a planned debate on September 10.