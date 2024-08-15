WATCH LIVE: Trump Holds a Press Conference
Tipsheet

'You'd Better Believe I'm Still Mad': The Exit From Afghanistan Three Years Later

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  August 15, 2024 5:30 PM
Jason Minto/U.S. Air Force via AP

It's August 15, 2024, which means President Joe Biden's catastrophic withdrawal from Afghanistan happened three years ago. 

Republican Congressman Brian Mast, who lost both of his legs fighting in Afghanistan, isn't letting the undignified anniversary pass without some reminders. 

Ahead of the anniversary on Tuesday, the Taliban celebrated their victory with a military parade, featuring billions of dollars in U.S. equipment that was left behind.

As the situation deteriorated, 13 U.S. service members were murdered by a suicide bomber outside Hamid Karzai International Airport at Abbey Gate on August 26, 2021. When they came home, President Joe Biden checked his watch during their dignified transfer. 

Three years later not a single person has been held accoutable for the disastrous exit. In fact, the Biden administration maintains the withdrawal was a "success," not a failure, and continues to tout the "greatest airlift in history."

Democratic presidential nominee and Vice President Kamala Harris was the last person in the room when Biden made the final decision on how to leave Afghanistan. She says she was "comfortable" with the way things panned out. 

