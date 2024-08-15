'You'd Better Believe I'm Still Mad': The Exit From Afghanistan Three Years Later

It's August 15, 2024, which means President Joe Biden's catastrophic withdrawal from Afghanistan happened three years ago.

Republican Congressman Brian Mast, who lost both of his legs fighting in Afghanistan, isn't letting the undignified anniversary pass without some reminders.

Today is the anniversary of the fall of Kabul. You better believe I'm still mad.



These photos were taken shortly after I was injured. There are thousands more families like mine that will never be the same because of a war against terrorists that Joe Biden just gave up on. 1/2 pic.twitter.com/H6fwJUf7Va — Brian Mast (@BrianMastFL) August 15, 2024

I know that I'm one of the lucky ones. I'm still alive.



I can honestly say, though, the decision to abandon Afghanistan was the first time I wondered if losing 2 legs in this battle was worth it. The answer can still be yes, but we must keep fighting for accountability! 2/2 pic.twitter.com/Pc3QrSuOMK — Brian Mast (@BrianMastFL) August 15, 2024

Ahead of the anniversary on Tuesday, the Taliban celebrated their victory with a military parade, featuring billions of dollars in U.S. equipment that was left behind.

Jake Sullivan on US weapons and equipment that was left in Afghanistan:



“Certainly a fair amount of it has fallen into the hands of the Taliban." pic.twitter.com/HYLwengdd3 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) August 17, 2021

As the situation deteriorated, 13 U.S. service members were murdered by a suicide bomber outside Hamid Karzai International Airport at Abbey Gate on August 26, 2021. When they came home, President Joe Biden checked his watch during their dignified transfer.

"We can report at this time, at least ten U.S. Service-members, Marines and soldiers have been killed in the attack this morning outside of the Abbey Gate." -- @JenGriffinFNC pic.twitter.com/c1YDBhQSNO — ForAmerica (@ForAmerica) August 26, 2021

Three years later not a single person has been held accoutable for the disastrous exit. In fact, the Biden administration maintains the withdrawal was a "success," not a failure, and continues to tout the "greatest airlift in history."

The Pentagon does not confirm nor deny that objects seen falling from a plane departing from Kabul this morning were people or not. pic.twitter.com/A8cHGuVkY4 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) August 16, 2021

Democratic presidential nominee and Vice President Kamala Harris was the last person in the room when Biden made the final decision on how to leave Afghanistan. She says she was "comfortable" with the way things panned out.