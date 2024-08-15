There's an Update on the Voting Machine Company President Who Was Indicted

Last week the Department of Justice announced indictments for a number of Smartmatic executives in a Philappeans election bribery and money laundering scandal. Smartmatic is a major voting machine company used by governments around the world for elections, including the United States.

"According to the indictment, between 2015 and 2018, Roger Alejandro Pinate Martinez, 49, a Venezuelan citizen and resident of Boca Raton, Florida, and Jorge Miguel Vasquez, 62, a U.S. citizen and resident of Davie, Florida, together with others, allegedly caused at least $1 million in bribes to be paid to Juan Andres Donato Bautista, 60, the former Chairman of COMELEC. These bribes were allegedly paid to obtain and retain business related to providing voting machines and election services for the 2016 Philippine elections and to secure payments on the contracts, including the release of value added tax payments," DOJ released in a statement.

"The co-conspirators allegedly funded the bribes through a slush fund that was created by over-invoicing the cost per voting machine for the 2016 Philippine elections. To conceal and disguise the nature and purpose of the corrupt payments, the co-conspirators used coded language to refer to the slush fund and caused the creation of fraudulent contracts and sham loan agreements to justify transfers. The co-conspirators then allegedly laundered funds related to the bribery scheme through bank accounts located in Asia, Europe, and the United States, including in the Southern District of Florida," DOJ continued.

On Tuesday, Smartmatic President Roger Pinate turned himself into authorities in Florida and was released on an $8.5 million bond.

Smartmatic founder Roger Piñate and a former vice president of the election technology provider have surrendered to authorities in the United States to face charges against them, the Miami Herald reported on Tuesday. https://t.co/25cxVd5A8R | via @onenewsph pic.twitter.com/kDoUXwnJic — The Philippine Star (@PhilippineStar) August 14, 2024

Pinate faces the rest of his life in federal prison if convicted.