Here's What Caused RealClearPolitics' Co-Founder's Jaw to Drop When He Saw This Headline...
Black Voter on MSNBC: the Kamala Harris Agenda Is Already 'Killing Us'
Even CNN's Acosta Pressed the Harris Campaign Over Their Scaredy-Cat Attitude Toward the...
Pro-Hamas Activists Storm Democratic Event in NYC, Clashing With Police and Setting Off...
Back to (Chaotic) Schools
Here's the Part of the Trump-Musk Interview That Prompted UAW to File Complaints...
Here's What Vance Had to Say About Oct. 1 VP Debate With Walz
Ramaswamy Is Urging Trump, Republicans to Take This Advice if They Want to...
Suspect Wanted in Connection to Burglary of Trump Campaign Office in VA Has...
Trump's Doing Better Among These Voters Than Any Republican in Decades, Pollster Says
Harris Campaign Finally Announces a Policy Proposal
An ESPN Broadcaster Received Backlash for Criticizing 'Trans' Athletes. This Was His Respo...
POLITICO Savaged for This Biden-Harris Headline
Oops: A Law Enforcement Officer Featured in a New Kamala Ad Has a...
Tipsheet

There's an Update on the Voting Machine Company President Who Was Indicted

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  August 15, 2024 11:30 AM
AP Photo/Matt Slocum

Last week the Department of Justice announced indictments for a number of Smartmatic executives in a Philappeans election bribery and money laundering scandal. Smartmatic is a major voting machine company used by governments around the world for elections, including the United States. 

Advertisement

"According to the indictment, between 2015 and 2018, Roger Alejandro Pinate Martinez, 49, a Venezuelan citizen and resident of Boca Raton, Florida, and Jorge Miguel Vasquez, 62, a U.S. citizen and resident of Davie, Florida, together with others, allegedly caused at least $1 million in bribes to be paid to Juan Andres Donato Bautista, 60, the former Chairman of COMELEC. These bribes were allegedly paid to obtain and retain business related to providing voting machines and election services for the 2016 Philippine elections and to secure payments on the contracts, including the release of value added tax payments," DOJ released in a statement. 

"The co-conspirators allegedly funded the bribes through a slush fund that was created by over-invoicing the cost per voting machine for the 2016 Philippine elections. To conceal and disguise the nature and purpose of the corrupt payments, the co-conspirators used coded language to refer to the slush fund and caused the creation of fraudulent contracts and sham loan agreements to justify transfers. The co-conspirators then allegedly laundered funds related to the bribery scheme through bank accounts located in Asia, Europe, and the United States, including in the Southern District of Florida," DOJ continued.  

Recommended

Here's What Caused RealClearPolitics' Co-Founder's Jaw to Drop When He Saw This Headline About Harris Matt Vespa
Advertisement

On Tuesday, Smartmatic President Roger Pinate turned himself into authorities in Florida and was released on an $8.5 million bond.

Pinate faces the rest of his life in federal prison if convicted. 

Tags: 2024 ELECTION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Here's What Caused RealClearPolitics' Co-Founder's Jaw to Drop When He Saw This Headline About Harris Matt Vespa
Europe Can Buzz Right Off Kurt Schlichter
POLITICO Savaged for This Biden-Harris Headline Rebecca Downs
Ramaswamy Is Urging Trump, Republicans to Take This Advice if They Want to Win in 2024 Leah Barkoukis
Black Voter on MSNBC: the Kamala Harris Agenda Is Already 'Killing Us' Matt Vespa
The Harris Honeymoon Will End, It’s What Comes After That Will Matter Derek Hunter

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Here's What Caused RealClearPolitics' Co-Founder's Jaw to Drop When He Saw This Headline About Harris Matt Vespa
Advertisement