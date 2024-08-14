Taliban Shows Off Abandoned U.S. Equipment on Eve of Catastrophic Withdrawal

The third anniversary of President Joe Biden's catastrophic withdrawal from Afghanistan is here and the Taliban, which took over the country as the U.S. fled Kabul and left behind Bagram Airbase, is celebrating with a military parade featuring the equipment left behind. After 20 years of war, the Taliban conquered the capital city of Kabul on August 15, 2021.

JUST IN: 🇦🇫 🇺🇸 The Taliban held a military parade using United States military equipment that was left behind after the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan.



This parade marks the third anniversary of the Taliban's return to power in the nation. pic.twitter.com/oZzg0RuAo5 — BRICS News (@BRICSinfo) August 14, 2024

Check out the military vehicles and helicopters left behind by the U.S. for the Taliban three years ago—now parading through the streets of Afghanistan… pic.twitter.com/viK2bw0CbI — Open Source Intel (@Osint613) August 14, 2024

Disgusting. Preventable.



Taliban terrorists paraded through Bagram Airfield in Afghanistan today with the U.S. military equipment that was foolishly left behind in the botched withdrawal.



Under Joe Biden and Kamala Harris’ weakness, our enemies are mocking us. pic.twitter.com/N47YvTcJ0E — Marsha Blackburn (@VoteMarsha) August 14, 2024

The White House has brazenly claimed the U.S. military equipment left behind, worth billions of dollars, was the responisibility of the Afghanistan government to keep from the Taliban.

At the time of the withdrawal Vice President Kamala Harris said she was the last person Biden spoke to before making the disastrous decision. When asked about whether she supported his leadership on the issue, she said she was "comfortable."

🚨Kamala Harris was behind the botched Afghanistan withdrawal that resulted in 13 dead American service members



Bash: “Joe Biden just made a really big decision—Afghanistan—were you the last person in the room?”



Kamala: “Yes.”



Bash: “And you feel comfortable?”



Kamala: “I do.” pic.twitter.com/qlTAt2wjTN — Steve Cortes (@CortesSteve) July 26, 2024