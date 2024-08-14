Taliban Shows Off Abandoned U.S. Equipment on Eve of Catastrophic Withdrawal

The third anniversary of President Joe Biden's catastrophic withdrawal from Afghanistan is here and the Taliban, which took over the country as the U.S. fled Kabul and left behind Bagram Airbase, is celebrating with a military parade featuring the equipment left behind. After 20 years of war, the Taliban conquered the capital city of Kabul on August 15, 2021.
JUST IN: 🇦🇫 🇺🇸 The Taliban held a military parade using United States military equipment that was left behind after the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan.— BRICS News (@BRICSinfo) August 14, 2024
This parade marks the third anniversary of the Taliban's return to power in the nation. pic.twitter.com/oZzg0RuAo5
Check out the military vehicles and helicopters left behind by the U.S. for the Taliban three years ago—now parading through the streets of Afghanistan… pic.twitter.com/viK2bw0CbI— Open Source Intel (@Osint613) August 14, 2024
Disgusting. Preventable.— Marsha Blackburn (@VoteMarsha) August 14, 2024
Taliban terrorists paraded through Bagram Airfield in Afghanistan today with the U.S. military equipment that was foolishly left behind in the botched withdrawal.
Under Joe Biden and Kamala Harris’ weakness, our enemies are mocking us. pic.twitter.com/N47YvTcJ0E
The White House has brazenly claimed the U.S. military equipment left behind, worth billions of dollars, was the responisibility of the Afghanistan government to keep from the Taliban.
At the time of the withdrawal Vice President Kamala Harris said she was the last person Biden spoke to before making the disastrous decision. When asked about whether she supported his leadership on the issue, she said she was "comfortable."
Recommended
🚨Kamala Harris was behind the botched Afghanistan withdrawal that resulted in 13 dead American service members— Steve Cortes (@CortesSteve) July 26, 2024
Bash: “Joe Biden just made a really big decision—Afghanistan—were you the last person in the room?”
Kamala: “Yes.”
Bash: “And you feel comfortable?”
Kamala: “I do.” pic.twitter.com/qlTAt2wjTN
It’s been three years since the Biden Harris administration’s predictable, preventable, debacle in Afghanistan.— Daniel Cohen (@DanielCohenTV) August 14, 2024
Kamala Harris says she was the ‘last person in the room’ when the decision was made.
She owes every American an explanation about her role.@NEWSMAX pic.twitter.com/zsHbjtG0Pt
Join the conversation as a VIP Member