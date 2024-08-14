Is Google Censoring the Trump Assassination Attempt While a 'Glitch' Benefits Kamala?
Tipsheet

Taliban Shows Off Abandoned U.S. Equipment on Eve of Catastrophic Withdrawal

Katie Pavlich
August 14, 2024
AP Photo/Khwaja Tawfiq Sediqi

The third anniversary of President Joe Biden's catastrophic withdrawal from Afghanistan is here and the Taliban, which took over the country as the U.S. fled Kabul and left behind Bagram Airbase, is celebrating with a military parade featuring the equipment left behind. After 20 years of war, the Taliban conquered the capital city of Kabul on August 15, 2021. 

The White House has brazenly claimed the U.S. military equipment left behind, worth billions of dollars, was the responisibility of the Afghanistan government to keep from the Taliban.

At the time of the withdrawal Vice President Kamala Harris said she was the last person Biden spoke to before making the disastrous decision. When asked about whether she supported his leadership on the issue, she said she was "comfortable." 

