Did You Hear What Trump Told Putin?
Washington Post Reporter Asked the White House an Unhinged Question About Trump and...
Walz Is Weird
CBS News Reporter's Take on Kamala Stealing Trump's 'No Tax on Tips' Policy...
Dem Rep Tries to Say Trump Is Scared of Debating Kamala...and Then Gets...
Here Are the Three Words Walz Said That Set Off Days of Mayhem...
Should Kamala Be Worried About What This Progressive Voter Had to Say About...
Trump Campaign Office in VA Burglarized. Here Are Photos of the Suspect.
Harris Campaign Posts Claim About Trump That Even Liberal Fact Checkers Have Debunked
House Task Force Investigating Trump Assassination Attempt Makes First Moves
How Did the Media Feel About the Trump-Musk Interview? These Headlines Say It...
You Won't Believe How Many Crimes This Illegal Alien Allegedly Committed
Here's the Most Brazen Element of Kamala Stealing Trump's 'No Tax on Tips'...
Illegal Aliens Allegedly Rape Woman at Knifepoint at Coney Island
Tipsheet

An Assassin Tried to Kill Trump One Month Ago. But the Liberal Media Wants to Hide It.

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  August 13, 2024 12:00 PM
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

One month ago today, former President Donald Trump took the stage in front of thousands of supporters in Butler, Pennsylvania. The night was supposed to be like his other campaign rallies but took a dark turn just minutes after he approached the lectern and started speaking. 

Advertisement

We covered it all right here: 

While looking at a chart detailing illegal border crossings, Trump was shot in the ear and had to be quickly removed from the stage. While Trump survived by millimeters, volunteer firefighter and father Corey Comperatore was killed. Two others were severely injured. A roof just 140 yards away from the stage had been left unsecured by the Secret Service, allowing the assassin to climb up with a rifle and take his shots. It was the worst Secret Service failure in decades. 

The Secret Service still has few satisfactory answers about how the situation was allowed to occur. 

During a conversation with Elon Musk Monday night, Trump spoke about the fateful day. 

Recommended

Here's the Unhinged Email Sent by the Harris Campaign Attacking Elon Musk's Trump Interview Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Sadly and predictably, the story has been driven out of the news by the liberal media. Americans still don't have basic answers about how the situation was allowed to occur. Despite a resignation from Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle, who had to be pushed out of the position after refusing to thoroughly acknowledge the catastrophic failures of her leadership, major questions remain

Townhall intends to continue covering the story and will demand answers. What happened on July 13, 2024, cannot happen to any president ever again. Answers and accountability are crucial to preventing another disaster. To support our work telling the truth in the fight to save America, please become a VIP member today. We can't continue to bring you the news and commentary you love without the direct support of our readers. Use promo code FIGHT for 50% off your membership and to support our team today. 

A huge THANK YOU to all our existing VIP members, many of whom have been with us since we started the program almost five years ago. We couldn't do it without you. 

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Here's the Unhinged Email Sent by the Harris Campaign Attacking Elon Musk's Trump Interview Matt Vespa
CBS News Reporter's Take on Kamala Stealing Trump's 'No Tax on Tips' Policy Is Beyond Laughable Matt Vespa
Did You Hear What Trump Told Putin? Katie Pavlich
Washington Post Reporter Asked the White House an Unhinged Question About Trump and Musk Katie Pavlich
Here's the Most Brazen Element of Kamala Stealing Trump's 'No Tax on Tips' Proposal Guy Benson
Trump Campaign Office in VA Burglarized. Here Are Photos of the Suspect. Leah Barkoukis

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Here's the Unhinged Email Sent by the Harris Campaign Attacking Elon Musk's Trump Interview Matt Vespa
Advertisement