An Assassin Tried to Kill Trump One Month Ago. But the Liberal Media Wants to Hide It.

One month ago today, former President Donald Trump took the stage in front of thousands of supporters in Butler, Pennsylvania. The night was supposed to be like his other campaign rallies but took a dark turn just minutes after he approached the lectern and started speaking.

While looking at a chart detailing illegal border crossings, Trump was shot in the ear and had to be quickly removed from the stage. While Trump survived by millimeters, volunteer firefighter and father Corey Comperatore was killed. Two others were severely injured. A roof just 140 yards away from the stage had been left unsecured by the Secret Service, allowing the assassin to climb up with a rifle and take his shots. It was the worst Secret Service failure in decades.

Donald Trump RAISES HIS FIST to crowd of supporters after shots rang out at the Pennsylvania rally. pic.twitter.com/XI8EwVicCO — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) July 13, 2024

The Secret Service still has few satisfactory answers about how the situation was allowed to occur.

Acting Secret Service Director: I "could not, and I will not and I cannot understand" why the roof where the shooter carried out his attack on former President Trump was not secured. pic.twitter.com/gjK1WqrunJ — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) July 30, 2024

During a conversation with Elon Musk Monday night, Trump spoke about the fateful day.

ELON: "If you hadn't turned your head..."



TRUMP: "It was a miracle! If I hadn't turned my head, I would not be talking to you right now, as much as I like you..."



ELON: "Talking to you from another realm, perhaps!" pic.twitter.com/IAEaoQaVw1 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) August 13, 2024

TRUMP: “For those people that don't believe in God, I think we all have to start thinking about that!” pic.twitter.com/nTr32Og39F — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) August 13, 2024

Sadly and predictably, the story has been driven out of the news by the liberal media. Americans still don't have basic answers about how the situation was allowed to occur. Despite a resignation from Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle, who had to be pushed out of the position after refusing to thoroughly acknowledge the catastrophic failures of her leadership, major questions remain.

Townhall intends to continue covering the story and will demand answers. What happened on July 13, 2024, cannot happen to any president ever again. Answers and accountability are crucial to preventing another disaster. To support our work telling the truth in the fight to save America, please become a VIP member today. We can't continue to bring you the news and commentary you love without the direct support of our readers. Use promo code FIGHT for 50% off your membership and to support our team today.

A huge THANK YOU to all our existing VIP members, many of whom have been with us since we started the program almost five years ago. We couldn't do it without you.