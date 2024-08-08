WATCH LIVE: While Kamala Hides From Reporters, Trump Holds a Press Conference
Youngkin Goes After Illegal Immigrants Trying to Vote
Team Kamala Tries to Clean Up Her Meeting With Pro-Hamas Activists
Even CNN Is Calling Out Walz for His 'Absolutely False' Statements About His...
Trump Blasts Dems for Taking the Presidency Away From Biden
Kamala Harris Has Found a Temporary Work-Around Regarding Press Conferences
MSNBC Host Hyperventilates Over Tim Walz's Military Record
John Fetterman Predicts Who Will Win Pennsylvania
There's New Bodycam Footage of Would-Be Trump Assassin
Pelosi: I've 'Never Been That Impressed' With Biden's 'Political Operation'
Meet Tim Walz, Extreme Leftist
Here’s What Harris Did When She Was Interrupted by Pro-Hamas Protesters
Tim Walz Once Received 'A' Grade by NRA Before Selling His Soul to...
Unearthed Footage Shows Planned Parenthood Execs Discussing the Sale of Unborn Baby Body...
Tipsheet

Trump Confirms Debate Dates. Will Kamala Show Up?

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  August 08, 2024 3:15 PM
AP Photo/Gerald Herbert


UPDATE: 

***Original post***

Advertisement

Speaking to reporters during a press conference at his Mar-a-Lago estate Thursday afternoon, former President Donald Trump announced he has officially agreed to three debates and challenged Vice President Kamala Harris to do the same. 

The presidential dates and networks for the debates are the following: 

-September 4: Fox News

-September 10: NBC News 

-September 25: ABC News 

"I hope she agrees to them," Trump said. "The other side has to agree to the terms. They may or may not agree."

"We have to set the record straight," he continued. 

He also gave Harris a new nickname and went on to highlight her losing record during the 2020 Democratic primary, during which she dropped out before a single vote was cast. 

Meanwhile, the Trump campaign continues to hammer Harris for her ongoing avoidance of the press as her vice presidential candidate -- Minnesota Governor Tim Walz -- drowns in a stolen valor scandal. 

Recommended

Tim Walz's 'Stolen Valor' Fiasco Just Got Worse Matt Vespa
Advertisement

"It's Day 18 and Kamala Harris is still ducking the media— no press conferences, interviews, or substantive reporter engagement of any kind," the campaign released in a statement Thursday. "If Kamala can’t face the press, how can she face down an economy decimated by surging inflation, an out-of-control border that allows criminals to stream into communities, or America’s adversaries on the world stage who continue to take advantage of a weak presidency. Or maybe she doesn’t have an answer as to why she chose Tim Walz, who has been exposed as a liar and fraud, misrepresenting his service record throughout the years." 

Tags: 2024 ELECTION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Tim Walz's 'Stolen Valor' Fiasco Just Got Worse Matt Vespa
WATCH LIVE: While Kamala Hides From Reporters, Trump Holds a Press Conference Townhall Staff
Veterans Will Not Be Fooled by Tim Walz Kurt Schlichter
Kamala Harris Has Found a Temporary Work-Around Regarding Press Conferences Matt Vespa
There's New Bodycam Footage of Would-Be Trump Assassin Sarah Arnold
MSNBC Host Hyperventilates Over Tim Walz's Military Record Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Tim Walz's 'Stolen Valor' Fiasco Just Got Worse Matt Vespa
Advertisement