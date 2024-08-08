Trump Confirms Debate Dates. Will Kamala Show Up?





UPDATE:

NEW: ABC says Trump and Harris have agreed to participate in a presidential debate on Sept. 10 - AP

***Original post***

Speaking to reporters during a press conference at his Mar-a-Lago estate Thursday afternoon, former President Donald Trump announced he has officially agreed to three debates and challenged Vice President Kamala Harris to do the same.

The presidential dates and networks for the debates are the following:

-September 4: Fox News

-September 10: NBC News

-September 25: ABC News

TRUMP CONFIRMS DEBATES!



Now Kamala has to accept.

"I hope she agrees to them," Trump said. "The other side has to agree to the terms. They may or may not agree."

"We have to set the record straight," he continued.

He also gave Harris a new nickname and went on to highlight her losing record during the 2020 Democratic primary, during which she dropped out before a single vote was cast.

Trump gives Kamala Harris a new nickname:



"We call her the first loser!"

Meanwhile, the Trump campaign continues to hammer Harris for her ongoing avoidance of the press as her vice presidential candidate -- Minnesota Governor Tim Walz -- drowns in a stolen valor scandal.

"It's Day 18 and Kamala Harris is still ducking the media— no press conferences, interviews, or substantive reporter engagement of any kind," the campaign released in a statement Thursday. "If Kamala can’t face the press, how can she face down an economy decimated by surging inflation, an out-of-control border that allows criminals to stream into communities, or America’s adversaries on the world stage who continue to take advantage of a weak presidency. Or maybe she doesn’t have an answer as to why she chose Tim Walz, who has been exposed as a liar and fraud, misrepresenting his service record throughout the years."