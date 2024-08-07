Do We Have an MIA President? What is Biden Doing?

President Joe Biden is headed to Delaware again Thursday after holding an empty public schedule since he returned to the White House Monday. He was also in Delaware last weekend.

Biden back to Delaware Thursday. pic.twitter.com/XtzjYbwlBm — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) August 7, 2024

In the wake of complaints about POTUS’ do-nothing virtual presidency, the White House has found a way to launder Joe Biden’s ultra-long weekends in Delaware: stage a media stunt en route in Wilmington. pic.twitter.com/Tr4PO5nrfX — Miranda Devine (@mirandadevine) August 7, 2024

It’s vacation time at the White House. Luckily there’s nothing important happening in the world. pic.twitter.com/2OoBltZ9mp — Miranda Devine (@mirandadevine) August 7, 2024

During the daily briefing at the White House Wednesday, Press Secretary Karine Jean Pierre falsely claimed reporters have had access to Biden.

REPORTER: The world is at the brink of war, so why have we not heard directly from Biden? Where is he!?



KARINE JEAN-PIERRE: "You have seen the president."



(No, we haven't — which is the problem) pic.twitter.com/79z3tJG44R — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) August 6, 2024

Meanwhile, former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is in hot water with the White House after telling CNN Biden dropped out of the 2024 race due to a lack of stamina. She also revealed she hasn't spoken to Biden since he dropped out while laughably claiming she had nothing to do with his exit and didn't work to push him out.