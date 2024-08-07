JD Vance Humiliates Kamala in Front of Her Own Plane
Tipsheet

Do We Have an MIA President? What is Biden Doing?

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  August 07, 2024 4:30 PM
AP Photo/Evan Vucci, Pool

President Joe Biden is headed to Delaware again Thursday after holding an empty public schedule since he returned to the White House Monday. He was also in Delaware last weekend. 

During the daily briefing at the White House Wednesday, Press Secretary Karine Jean Pierre falsely claimed reporters have had access to Biden.

 Meanwhile, former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is in hot water with the White House after telling CNN Biden dropped out of the 2024 race due to a lack of stamina. She also revealed she hasn't spoken to Biden since he dropped out while laughably claiming she had nothing to do with his exit and didn't work to push him out. 

