UNRWA Finally Makes a Big Admission

Katie Pavlich
August 05, 2024
The United Nations Relief and Works Agency, better known as UNRWA, is finally admitting a number of their staffers likely participated in the barbaric October 7 terrorist attacks against Israel citizens and have been terminated from their employment. 

“I acknowledge the completion of the investigation by the Office of Internal Oversight Services (OIOS) into the serious allegations that 19  area UNRWA staff members in Gaza were involved in the abhorrent attacks of 7 October on southern Israel,"  UNRWA Commissioner-General Philippe Lazzarini released Monday. “In one case, no evidence was obtained by OIOS to support the allegations of the staff member’s involvement. That staff member has rejoined the Agency."

“In nine other cases, the evidence obtained by OIOS was insufficient to support the staff members’ involvement and the OIOS investigation of them is now closed. For the remaining nine cases, the evidence – if authenticated and corroborated – could indicate that the UNRWA staff members may have been involved in the attacks of 7 October," Lazzarini continued. “I have decided that in the case of these remaining nine staff members, they cannot work for UNRWA.  All contracts of these staff members will be terminated in the interest of the Agency." 

UNRWA has a history of funding and employing terrorists, which is why former President Donald Trump defunded U.S. tax dollars from the agency.

Meanwhile, Israeli officials are vowing to pursue additional accountability.

 After a brief pause in UNWRA funding after the October 7 attacks, Secretary of State Antony Blinken resumed the flow of U.S. tax dollars to the terror infested agency earlier this year.

