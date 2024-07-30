Joe Biden Tells Another Bizarre Story He Likely Made Up

Speaking to reporters on the South Lawn of the White House Monday night after returning from a trip to Houston, President Joe Biden was asked about his legacy and gay rights. He responded by telling an alleged story from his childhood.

"Mr. President, how about your legacy for LGBTQ Americans?" a reporter asked as Biden left Marine One.

"Well, I’m really proud of my position. I was the first guy to come out for gay marriage. Remember that little problem with the Obama administration? And, look, my dad had a simple proposition. God’s truth. My dad was dropping me off to get a license to be a lifeguard in the city of Wilmington, the projects."

"As I get out of the car and , Rodney Square, it’s called, the center of the city, someone from the DuPont company and the Hercules company, two large companies that are in buildings adjacent to one another, and I’m getting out of the car, and these two guys leaned up and kissed one another. I’d never seen that before," he continued. "And I looked to my dad, and he said, 'Joey, it’s simple. They love each other. It’s simple.' That’s my position."

Despite his claims of accepting gay marriage as a child, Biden didn't come out in favor of it as a politician until 2012.

"Barack Obama nor I support redefining from a civil side what constitutes marriage," Biden said during a vice presidential debate against Governor Sarah Palin in 2008.

Biden changed his position when Obama was up for reelection in 2012. From POLITICO: