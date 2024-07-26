An Honorary Squad Member Runs for President
CNN Contributor Completely Melts Down Over Donald Trump's Debate Remarks
I Can't Say That Your Worst Fears Aren't True
A Horde of Officials at the Supposedly Apolitical Justice Department Just Endorsed Harris
Ronny Jackson Pushes Back on FBI Director's Claim That Trump May Not Have...
Kamala Harris Knocked for Being Out-of-Touch With Voters Over Where She's Making a...
Guess Who Just Joined TikTok Despite Biden Signing a Bill That Could Ban...
Biden Campaign Co-Chair Explains Why the President Was Pushed Out of the Race
Trump Rips Christopher Wray for What He Just Suggested About the Assassination Attempt
The Obamas Break Their Silence on Kamala Harris
Was Kamala Harris Complicit in Covering Up for Joe Biden? This Poll Is...
Here's Another Kamala Clip That She Hopes Voters Never See
Here's What John Kirby Had to Say When Asked About the Pro-Hamas Mayhem...
Trump Campaign Provides Another Update on the Debates
Tipsheet

Republicans Push Back Against Dems Latest Conspiracy Theory on Trump

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  July 26, 2024 2:30 PM
AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar

Democrats and their allies in the media are desperate to downplay the attempted assassination attempt against former President Donald Trump. So much so that they're debasing themselves by promoting conspiracy theories about whether Trump was actually shot in the ear, with an assist from FBI Director Christopher Wray. 

Advertisement

They're doing this despite confirmation from Dr. Ronny Jackson, who served as White House physician for former Presidents Barack Obama and Donald Trump, confirming the injury.

"As the former appointed Physician to the President for President Donald J. Trump, I was naturally very concerned, as was the entire world, about his wellbeing after the assassination attempt on his life. As such, I met him in Bedminster, New Jersey, late that evening to personally check on him, and offer my assistance in any way possible," Jackson wrote in a memo earlier this week. "I have been with President Trump since that time, and I have evaluated and treated his wound daily. He is doing well. As reported and witnessed by the entire world, he sustained a gunshot wound to the right ear from a high-powered rifle used by the would be assassin."

"The bullet passed, coming less than a quarter of an inch from entering his head, and struck the top of his right ear. The bullet track produced a 2 cm wide wound that extended down to the cartilaginous surface of the ear. There was initially significant bleeding, followed by marked swelling of the entire upper ear. The swelling has since resolved, and the wound is beginning to granulate and heal properly. Based on the highly vascular nature of the ear, there is still intermittent bleeding requiring a dressing to be in place. Given the broad and blunt nature of the wound itself, no sutures were required," he continued. 

Recommended

Here's Another Kamala Clip That She Hopes Voters Never See Guy Benson
Advertisement

The Trump campaign, Republicans and others interested in the truth have had it and are pushing back on the nonsense. 

Advertisement
Tags: 2024 ELECTION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Here's Another Kamala Clip That She Hopes Voters Never See Guy Benson
CNN Contributor Completely Melts Down Over Donald Trump's Debate Remarks Matt Vespa
Coup Upon Coup Upon Coup Victor Davis Hanson
Ronny Jackson Pushes Back on FBI Director's Claim That Trump May Not Have Been Shot Spencer Brown
Here's What John Kirby Had to Say When Asked About the Pro-Hamas Mayhem in D.C. Rebecca Downs
The Bloodless Coup of Joe Biden Will Not Work Out Well for Democrats Josh Hammer

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Here's Another Kamala Clip That She Hopes Voters Never See Guy Benson
Advertisement