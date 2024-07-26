Republicans Push Back Against Dems Latest Conspiracy Theory on Trump

Democrats and their allies in the media are desperate to downplay the attempted assassination attempt against former President Donald Trump. So much so that they're debasing themselves by promoting conspiracy theories about whether Trump was actually shot in the ear, with an assist from FBI Director Christopher Wray.

Donald Trump might not have been shot after all https://t.co/60KvtkhY1N pic.twitter.com/fObe2Jr3iG — Newsweek (@Newsweek) July 25, 2024

They're doing this despite confirmation from Dr. Ronny Jackson, who served as White House physician for former Presidents Barack Obama and Donald Trump, confirming the injury.

"As the former appointed Physician to the President for President Donald J. Trump, I was naturally very concerned, as was the entire world, about his wellbeing after the assassination attempt on his life. As such, I met him in Bedminster, New Jersey, late that evening to personally check on him, and offer my assistance in any way possible," Jackson wrote in a memo earlier this week. "I have been with President Trump since that time, and I have evaluated and treated his wound daily. He is doing well. As reported and witnessed by the entire world, he sustained a gunshot wound to the right ear from a high-powered rifle used by the would be assassin."

"The bullet passed, coming less than a quarter of an inch from entering his head, and struck the top of his right ear. The bullet track produced a 2 cm wide wound that extended down to the cartilaginous surface of the ear. There was initially significant bleeding, followed by marked swelling of the entire upper ear. The swelling has since resolved, and the wound is beginning to granulate and heal properly. Based on the highly vascular nature of the ear, there is still intermittent bleeding requiring a dressing to be in place. Given the broad and blunt nature of the wound itself, no sutures were required," he continued.

The Trump campaign, Republicans and others interested in the truth have had it and are pushing back on the nonsense.

It is clear to everyone that President Trump survived an assassination attempt by millimeters, as the attempted assassin’s bullet ripped the upper part of his ear.



This was made clear in briefings my office received and should not be a point of contention. https://t.co/HVUteUBduQ — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) July 26, 2024

Christopher Wray was COMPLETELY INAPPROPRIATE and OUT OF LINE to question if President Trump was hit by a bullet. All this rhetoric does is feed the fire of ASSASSINATION DENIERS and IDIOTS like Joy Reid and Keith Olbermann!!



I examined the bullet wound hours after he was shot.… pic.twitter.com/9Le1Q0O2hx — Ronny Jackson (@RonnyJacksonTX) July 25, 2024

JUST IN: Newsweek suggests that Donald Trump was not actually hit by a bullet at his Pennsylvania rally.



Why believe your own eyes when you can listen to the media spoonfeed you lies?



Newsweek is trying to use FBI Director Wray's testimony to suggest that Trump was not actually… pic.twitter.com/Y4ZTBjDWAV — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) July 25, 2024

