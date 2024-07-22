Kamala Takes Over the White House While Biden Remains in Delaware

After Ousting Biden, Nancy Pelosi Has Chosen a Candidate in the 2024 Presidential Race

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  July 22, 2024 2:00 PM
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, a key player in ousting President Joe Biden from the 2024 race for the White House, has endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris as the Democratic nominee. 

"America has been truly blessed by the wisdom and leadership of President Joe Biden. With love and gratitude, I salute President Biden for always believing in the possibilities of America and giving people the opportunity to reach their fulfillment. As one of our country's most consequential presidents, President Biden has been not only on the right side of history, but on the right side of the future," Pelosi released in a statement Monday afternoon. 

"Today, it is with immense pride and limitless optimism for our country's future that I endorse Vice President Kamala Harris for President of the United States. My enthusiastic support for Kamala Harris for President is official, personal and political," she continued. "Officially, I have seen Kamala Harris's strength and courage as a champion for working families, notably fighting for a woman's right to choose. Personally, I have known Kamala Harris for decades as rooted in strong values, faith and a commitment to public service."

"Politically, make no mistake: Kamala Harris as a woman in politics is brilliantly astute - and I have full confidence that she will lead us to victory in November," Pelosi concluded. "In the Democratic Party, our diversity is our strength and our unity is our power. Now, we must unify and charge forward to resoundingly defeat Donald Trump and enthusiastically elect Kamala Harris as the next President of the United States. Onward to victory!"

Pelosi is the latest high profile endorsement for Harris over the past 24 hours. Notably former President Barack Obama, who also helped remove Biden from the race, is pushing for an open DNC convention in August. 

