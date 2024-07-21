'Democracy' Democrats Destroyed For Staging a Coup Against Biden

President Joe Biden dropped out of the 2024 race for the White House Sunday afternoon after pressure from Democrats reached a fever pitch over the weekend.

Biden, whose dead campaign centered on "protecting Democracy," broke the news with a letter on Twitter and followed up with an endorsement of Vice President Kamala Harris for the top of the ticket.

But the Democrats who worked to oust Biden are being blasted for staging a coup, especially given their claims about saving Democracy.

Joe just dropped out.



The Democratic elite, corporate media, and billionaire donors successfully pressured the candidate chosen by Democratic primary voters to drop out because he's down in the polls and losing.



Democrats destroy democracy in pursuit of power. pic.twitter.com/mKOydeqDpM — KanekoaTheGreat (@KanekoaTheGreat) July 21, 2024

BREAKING: President Joe Biden has endorsed Kamala Harris to replace him as the democrat nominee for the 2024 election.



The announcement comes after the Democratic Party staged a successful “coup” on Biden.



"My very first decision as the party nominee in 2020 was to pick Kamala… pic.twitter.com/xOVU48bnx9 — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) July 21, 2024

Joe Biden is not stepping down as nominee because he wants to, remember that. This was a coup and can happen to anyone that becomes President. We are under occupation by a deep state that wants permanent power. — Andrew Pollack (@AndrewPollackFL) July 21, 2024

And like that, @JoeBiden gives in to ⁦⁦@BarackObama⁩ and @SpeakerPelosi⁩. In the best tradition of defenders of democracy, they pulled off a coup. Now will they shiv @VP Harris? pic.twitter.com/Mix5U2pHya — Hugh Hewitt (@hughhewitt) July 21, 2024

Back-room donors, Democrat elites, and their stenographers in the mainstream media conspired in this direct attack on democracy by successfully forcing out the candidate who secured the necessary votes to serve as the general election candidate.



As I have consistently said, it… — Elise Stefanik (@EliseStefanik) July 21, 2024