Tipsheet

'Democracy' Democrats Destroyed For Staging a Coup Against Biden

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  July 21, 2024 2:45 PM
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

President Joe Biden dropped out of the 2024 race for the White House Sunday afternoon after pressure from Democrats reached a fever pitch over the weekend. 

Biden, whose dead campaign centered on "protecting Democracy," broke the news with a letter on Twitter and followed up with an endorsement of Vice President Kamala Harris for the top of the ticket. 

But the Democrats who worked to oust Biden are being blasted for staging a coup, especially given their claims about saving Democracy. 

Tags: 2024 ELECTION

