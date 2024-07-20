Bill Maher Asked What's on Everyone's Mind Regarding the Trump Assassination Attempt
Trump's Injury From Attempted Assassination Detailed in New Letter

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  July 20, 2024 4:00 PM
Former White House physician Dr. Ronny Jackson released a letter Saturday afternoon detailing former President Donald Trump's injury after he narrowly escaped death during a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania on July 13, 2024.  Dr. Jackson has been treating President Trump since he was released from a local hospital within hours of the attempted assassination. 

Here is the letter in full, which Dr. Jackson posted on X. The letter was also sent out to the public by the Trump campaign:

As the former appointed Physician to the President for President Donald J. Trump, I was naturally very concerned, as was the entire world, about his wellbeing after the assassination attempt on his life. As such, I met him in Bedminster, New Jersey, late that evening to personally check on him, and offer my assistance in any way possible.

I have been with President Trump since that time, and I have evaluated and treated his wound daily. He is doing well. As reported and witnessed by the entire world, he sustained a gunshot wound to the right ear from a high-powered rifle used by the would be assassin.

The bullet passed, coming less than a quarter of an inch from entering his head, and struck the top of his right ear. The bullet track produced a 2 cm wide wound that extended down to the cartilaginous surface of the ear. There was initially significant bleeding, followed by marked swelling of the entire upper ear. The swelling has since resolved, and the wound is beginning to granulate and heal properly. Based on the highly vascular nature of the ear, there is still intermittent bleeding requiring a dressing to be in place. Given the broad and blunt nature of the wound itself, no sutures were required.

The President was initially treated by the medical staff at Butler Memorial Hospital in Butler, Pennsylvania, who did an excellent job of evaluating him and treating his wound. I want to thank them for their outstanding care. They provided a thorough evaluation for additional injuries that included a CT of his head. He will have further evaluations, including a comprehensive hearing exam, as needed. He will follow up with his primary care physician, as directed by the doctors that initially evaluated him.

In summary, former President Trump is doing well, and he is recovering as expected from the gunshot wound sustained last Saturday afternoon. I am extremely thankful his life was spared. It is an absolute miracle he wasn't killed.

I am heading to the rally in Grand Rapids, Michigan with President Trump now, and I will remain at his side throughout the weekend to provide any medical assistance he needs. I plan to return to Washington, DC on Monday, and then I will return home to Amarillo, Texas at the conclusion of the week.

Dr. Jackson served as the White House physician for former President Barack Obama and President Trump. 

