Zuckerberg Reveals One of the Most 'Bada**' Things He's Ever Seen

Meta (formerly Facebook) CEO Mark Zuckerberg couldn't help but notice former President Donald Trump's epic reaction after surviving an assassination attempt during a rally in Pennsylvania last weekend.
Speaking with Bloomberg, Zuckerberg noted Trump throwing his fist in the air after getting off of the ground was the "most bada** thing" he's ever seen.
Mark Zuckerberg said that Donald Trump's immediate reaction after being shot was "badass" and inspiring — without endorsing the former president.
The Meta CEO spoke exclusively to @emilychangtv on The Circuit https://t.co/Y1s1HmhotX pic.twitter.com/DQI10NHzhq
The remarks came less than 12 hours after Trump spoke at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, where he recounted the harrowing experience.
"Let me begin this evening by expressing my gratitude to the American people for your outpouring of love and support following the assassination attempt at my rally on Saturday," Trump said. "As you already know, the assassin’s bullet came within a quarter of an inch of taking my life. So many people have asked me what happened. 'Tell us what happened, please.' And therefore, I will tell you exactly what happened, and you’ll never hear it from me a second time, because it’s actually too painful to tell."
TRUMP: "I'm not supposed to be here tonight."
CROWD: "YES YOU ARE!" pic.twitter.com/O8UbetCdVM
Trump also honored 50-year-old firefighter Corey Comperatore, who was killed at the rally while shielding his wife and daughter from bullets.
Donald Trump delivers an incredible tribute to slain firefighter Corey Comperatore.
"What a fine man he was." pic.twitter.com/HdOqc0w9XR
