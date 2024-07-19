Defiant Biden: I'm Not Going Anywhere
Tipsheet

Zuckerberg Reveals One of the Most 'Bada**' Things He's Ever Seen

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  July 19, 2024 2:00 PM
AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File

Meta (formerly Facebook) CEO Mark Zuckerberg couldn't help but notice former President Donald Trump's epic reaction after surviving an assassination attempt during a rally in Pennsylvania last weekend. 

Speaking with Bloomberg, Zuckerberg noted Trump throwing his fist in the air after getting off of the ground was the "most bada** thing" he's ever seen. 

The remarks came less than 12 hours after Trump spoke at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, where he recounted the harrowing experience.

"Let me begin this evening by expressing my gratitude to the American people for your outpouring of love and support following the assassination attempt at my rally on Saturday," Trump said. "As you already know, the assassin’s bullet came within a quarter of an inch of taking my life. So many people have asked me what happened. 'Tell us what happened, please.' And therefore, I will tell you exactly what happened, and you’ll never hear it from me a second time, because it’s actually too painful to tell."

Trump also honored 50-year-old firefighter Corey Comperatore, who was killed at the rally while shielding his wife and daughter from bullets. 

