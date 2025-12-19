Trump's 'Patriot Games' Has Launched Yet Another Leftist Meltdown

President Donald Trump announced the “Patriot Games” will be part of the celebration of America’s 250th birthday next year.

Democrats melted down.

I could end the article here, and you would pretty much get the point. But where’s the fun in that?

Advertisement

Trump explained that the Patriot Games will feature two kids, a boy and a girl, from every state who will travel to Washington, D.C. to participate in athletic competitions.

If you’re a fan of young adult fiction, you already know where this is going.

Folks on the left immediately took to social media to pretend that Donald Trump is instituting a form of The Hunger Games, which is a series of novels written by Suzanne Collins. The premise of the story is that a dystopian future United States lives under an authoritarian oppressive regime. The regime puts on The Hunger Games in which two children from each district are selected to compete in a battle to the death.

The meltdown was glorious.

Podcaster and journalist Brad Polumbo posted a video montage of young lefties freaking out because they think President Trump is signaling that we will someday live under the type of regime the book portrays.

It's hilarious, albeit depressing, how TOTALLY left-wing influencers and Democratic Party rapid response fell for Trump's bait with the "Patriot Games."



They're actually unironically comparing high school kids playing sports to dystopian novels where kids are forced to kill each… pic.twitter.com/n1YGcFqWX0 — Brad Polumbo 🇺🇸⚽️ (@brad_polumbo) December 19, 2025

Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker posted a picture of President Snow, the evil fictional president of Panem, the dystopian country that replaced the United States in The Hunger Games.

Illinois Rep. Delia C. Ramirez (D-3) responded to the announcement in a post on X. “A competition between teenagers created by authoritarians to distract the people from their brutality and corruption? What could possibly go wrong?” she wrote. “If only there were a book that told us exactly what happens next.”

A competition between teenagers created by authoritarians to distract the people from their brutality and corruption? What could possibly go wrong?



If only there were a book that told us exactly what happens next. https://t.co/bG4s82NtZo https://t.co/rzIJ9DoQTY pic.twitter.com/uHc2kPTS3L — Congresswoman Delia C. Ramirez (@repdeliaramirez) December 18, 2025

House Democrats replied with a quote from the first novel.

And so it was decreed that, each year, the various districts of Panem would offer up, in tribute, one young man and woman to fight to the death in a pageant of honor, courage and sacrifice." (The Hunger Games, 2012)

"And so it was decreed that, each year, the various districts of Panem would offer up, in tribute, one young man and woman to fight to the death in a pageant of honor, courage and sacrifice." (The Hunger Games, 2012) https://t.co/fCx32lUMYb pic.twitter.com/3FJw4boQLv — Democrats (@TheDemocrats) December 18, 2025

Advertisement

Trump’s Rapid Response account clapped back at Democrats over their unhinged reactions.

Of course Democrats hate this — it doesn’t involve confused men stealing medals from women and calling it “equality.”

Celebrating elite young men and women who earn their recognition through hard work and talent is what real patriotism looks like.

Of course Democrats hate this — it doesn’t involve confused men stealing medals from women and calling it “equality.”



Celebrating elite young men and women who earn their recognition through hard work and talent is what real patriotism looks like. 🇺🇸 https://t.co/yEXOfLViWr — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) December 18, 2025

Of all the ridiculous outrage porn proliferating on social media, this ranks among the most insane.

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall’s conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code MERRY74 to get 74% off your membership.