Bondi Terror Attack Survivor's Account on Baffling Police Response Will Leave You Seething
CNN Analyst Had a Brutal Line About the Dems' Approval Ratings
Trump Administration Takes Huge Action Against These States Over Voter Data
The Trump Administration Just Suspended This Immigration Program After Brown University Sh...
Amid the Obamacare Debate, Pro-Life Org Calls for the Hyde Amendment to Apply...
Defending Education Files Title VI Complaint Against Portland Public Schools
J.K. Rowling Notices Labour's Misogyny Hypocrisy
Oh, Really? This Georgia County Admitted It Didn't Follow the Rules During the...
When Veterans Have to Break the Law to Heal, the Law Is Broken
Ben Shapiro Delivers a Fiery Moral Reckoning During His AmericaFest Speech
VIP
Dem Senate Candidate Says She Wouldn't Be Able to Control Herself, Would Assault...
Jasmine Crocket Would Make Kamala Harris Proud With Her Latest Word Salad
Erika Kirk and TPUSA Endorse JD Vance for 2028 at AmericaFest
FBI Charges Chinese National With Smuggling Deadly Bacteria Into US
Tipsheet

Trump's 'Patriot Games' Has Launched Yet Another Leftist Meltdown

Jeff Charles
Jeff Charles | December 19, 2025 2:30 PM
Murray Close/Lionsgate via AP

President Donald Trump announced the “Patriot Games” will be part of the celebration of America’s 250th birthday next year.

Democrats melted down.

I could end the article here, and you would pretty much get the point. But where’s the fun in that?

Advertisement

Trump explained that the Patriot Games will feature two kids, a boy and a girl, from every state who will travel to Washington, D.C. to participate in athletic competitions.

If you’re a fan of young adult fiction, you already know where this is going.

Folks on the left immediately took to social media to pretend that Donald Trump is instituting a form of The Hunger Games, which is a series of novels written by Suzanne Collins. The premise of the story is that a dystopian future United States lives under an authoritarian oppressive regime. The regime puts on The Hunger Games in which two children from each district are selected to compete in a battle to the death.

The meltdown was glorious.

Podcaster and journalist Brad Polumbo posted a video montage of young lefties freaking out because they think President Trump is signaling that we will someday live under the type of regime the book portrays.

Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker posted a picture of President Snow, the evil fictional president of Panem, the dystopian country that replaced the United States in The Hunger Games.

Recommended

Bondi Terror Attack Survivor's Account on Baffling Police Response Will Leave You Seething Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Related:

2026 ELECTIONS DEMOCRAT PARTY DONALD TRUMP SPORTS AMERICA 250

Illinois Rep. Delia C. Ramirez (D-3) responded to the announcement in a post on X. “A competition between teenagers created by authoritarians to distract the people from their brutality and corruption? What could possibly go wrong?” she wrote. “If only there were a book that told us exactly what happens next.”

House Democrats replied with a quote from the first novel.

And so it was decreed that, each year, the various districts of Panem would offer up, in tribute, one young man and woman to fight to the death in a pageant of honor, courage and sacrifice." (The Hunger Games, 2012)

Advertisement

Trump’s Rapid Response account clapped back at Democrats over their unhinged reactions.

Of course Democrats hate this — it doesn’t involve confused men stealing medals from women and calling it “equality.”

Celebrating elite young men and women who earn their recognition through hard work and talent is what real patriotism looks like.

Of all the ridiculous outrage porn proliferating on social media, this ranks among the most insane.

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall’s conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code MERRY74 to get 74% off your membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Bondi Terror Attack Survivor's Account on Baffling Police Response Will Leave You Seething Matt Vespa
Trump Administration Takes Huge Action Against These States Over Voter Data Jeff Charles
Oh, Really? This Georgia County Admitted It Didn't Follow the Rules During the 2020 Election Amy Curtis
Can the Dark Ages Return? Victor Davis Hanson
CNN Analyst Had a Brutal Line About the Dems' Approval Ratings Matt Vespa
How 'John' the Homeless Guy Solved the Brown University Shooting Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Bondi Terror Attack Survivor's Account on Baffling Police Response Will Leave You Seething Matt Vespa
Advertisement