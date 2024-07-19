Defiant Biden: I'm Not Going Anywhere

The rumors are flying and the pressure continues to build on President Joe Biden to exit the 2024 race for the White House.
As Spencer reported, speculation is at a fever pitch as to what Biden will do and multiple outlets claim his family is in talks about how he would gracefully exit.
Biden's Family Is Now Reportedly Discussing His Exit From the Race— Townhall.com (@townhallcom) July 19, 2024
https://t.co/V0rVsqDb02
But according to Biden White House officials, Biden's campaign manager and Biden himself, he isn't going anywhere.
“I look forward to getting back on the campaign trail next week to continue exposing the threat of Donald Trump’s Project 2025 agenda while making the case for my own record and the vision that I have for America,” Biden said Friday morning.
"Absolutely the president is in this race, you've heard him say that time and time again... He is the best person to take on Donald Trump."— Morning Joe (@Morning_Joe) July 19, 2024
— Biden campaign chair @jomalleydillon says Biden is not exiting the presidential race pic.twitter.com/zElSb3fG4X
most anita dunn text of all time pic.twitter.com/ia6mMTVwRp— Rob Flaherty (@Rob_Flaherty) July 19, 2024
Wrong. Keep the faith. https://t.co/bfVNcNJwNn— Andrew Bates (@AndrewJBates46) July 19, 2024
Joe Biden is his party’s nominee. He’s the President of the United States. He’s running for reelection. Baseless conjecture from anonymous sources isn’t a scoop. Tonight a convicted felon will talk about how he’ll make people’s lives worse if he gains power. Let’s focus. https://t.co/RZBb9k6g9d— TJ Ducklo (@TDucklo) July 18, 2024
Meanwhile, House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries is also backing Biden, a stance he's had in the weeks following the debate on June 27.
House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries tells reporters this morning in Brooklyn that he's team Biden/Harris ... Jeffries says his position on the Democratic ticket has not changed #nbc4ny pic.twitter.com/BIKOpGBSDU— Steven Bognar (@Bogs4NY) July 19, 2024
