Tipsheet

Defiant Biden: I'm Not Going Anywhere

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  July 19, 2024 1:30 PM
AP Photo/Susan Walsh

The rumors are flying and the pressure continues to build on President Joe Biden to exit the 2024 race for the White House. 

As Spencer reported, speculation is at a fever pitch as to what Biden will do and multiple outlets claim his family is in talks about how he would gracefully exit. 

But according to Biden White House officials, Biden's campaign manager and Biden himself, he isn't going anywhere. 

 “I look forward to getting back on the campaign trail next week to continue exposing the threat of Donald Trump’s Project 2025 agenda while making the case for my own record and the vision that I have for America,” Biden said Friday morning. 

Meanwhile, House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries is also backing Biden, a stance he's had in the weeks following the debate on June 27. 

