Democrats on Capitol Hill Are Trying to Stop the DNC From Nominating Biden

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  July 16, 2024 2:00 PM
AP Photo/Susan Walsh

Republican delegates officially nominated former President Donald Trump and Senator JD Vance as their 2024 presidential ticket in Milwaukee, Wisconsin Monday night. 

But back in Washington, Democrats on Capitol Hill are still trying to push President Joe Biden off of their ticket as the DNC quickly approaches in August. 

"Democratic members of Congress are reviving a fight over President Biden's candidacy following a brief respite in the wake of Saturday's assassination attempt against former President Trump," Axios reports. "A  letter circulating among congressional Democrats argues that there is 'no legal justification' for an early virtual roll call after Ohio moved its filing deadline past the date of the Democratic convention."

"A drafted letter, circulated by Rep. Jared Huffman (D-Calif.) and obtained by POLITICO, offers the first public signal from Democrats since the weekend’s attempted assassination on former President Donald Trump that scores of their own members remain deeply unsettled about the future of Biden’s candidacy," POLITICO adds.

But, not everyone is onboard and the disarray inside the Democratic Party continues. 

"There has been a push among some Biden allies to kick off the virtual roll call process as quickly as possible, three Democratic officials familiar with the discussions told CNN. Two key Democratic committees have long been set to gather this coming Friday and Sunday to discuss the exact timeline for delegates across the country to start casting their votes. The earliest that voting could begin would be after the second meeting on Sunday," CNN reports. "Democrats have been planning for weeks to conclude the nomination process before August 7 – well before the Chicago convention next month. But still, if voting were to begin Sunday or soon thereafter, that would mark an aggressive timeline and draw fresh scrutiny from other Democrats eager for Biden to acknowledge his challenges and step aside."

Meanwhile, President Joe Biden continues to argue he isn't going anywhere and plans to be the Democratic nominee. 

