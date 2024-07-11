Biden Loses Major Ground in Another Key Polling Area
'Massive Victory for Women Everywhere': Biden's Judicial Nominee Goes Down in Flames

Katie Pavlich
July 11, 2024
AP Photo/Susan Walsh

The Senate Judiciary Committee torpedoed the nomination of Sarah Netburn Thursday to sit on the U.S. District Court in New York's Southern District. Netburn, nominated by President Joe Biden and recommended by Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, had a record of transferring violent male rapists to women's prisons under the guise of being "transgender." 

Netburn's nomination was opposed by a number of legal, law enforcement and women's rights groups, who are applauding the rejection. 

