'Massive Victory for Women Everywhere': Biden's Judicial Nominee Goes Down in Flames

The Senate Judiciary Committee torpedoed the nomination of Sarah Netburn Thursday to sit on the U.S. District Court in New York's Southern District. Netburn, nominated by President Joe Biden and recommended by Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, had a record of transferring violent male rapists to women's prisons under the guise of being "transgender."

The Senate Judiciary Committee just voted against Sarah Netburn’s nomination to be a district judge for the influential Southern District of New York.



Netburn insisted on housing a biological male serial rapist in a women’s… pic.twitter.com/CZHud5RGfD — Senator Ted Cruz (@SenTedCruz) July 11, 2024

Joe Biden wanted to give a lifetime appointment to a judge who put a male rapist in women’s prison.



We just stopped him. pic.twitter.com/6AqwmSf6nh — Mike Lee (@SenMikeLee) July 11, 2024

Judge Netburn transferred a 6’2” male prisoner—convicted of multiple sex offenses against women and children—to a prison for women.



It didn’t end well for the female inmates.



But it ended well for Judge Netburn.



Biden wants to promote her.



Please no!https://t.co/ZaINIz7wbs — Mike Lee (@BasedMikeLee) July 10, 2024

Netburn's nomination was opposed by a number of legal, law enforcement and women's rights groups, who are applauding the rejection.

WE DID IT!!! WE DID IT!!! Thank you JESUS we did it!!! We knocked Netburn!!! https://t.co/Vpl541pqTL — AMIE Ichikawa KPSS (@ichinita310) July 11, 2024

🚨Radical Biden judicial nominee Sarah Netburn just failed to get voted out of committee.



As a magistrate judge, Netburn twisted the meaning of the Eighth Amendment to allow for a biological male — and convicted serial rapist and pedophile — to be transferred to a female prison.… https://t.co/ycmYBqtbui — Carrie Severino (@JCNSeverino) July 11, 2024