'TRY AGAIN': Former White House Physician Calls Out Biden Staff for Stonewalling

Late Monday night Dr. Kevin O'Connor, the current White House physician who treats President Joe Biden, published a letter in an attempt to clarify why a Parkinson's specialist -- Dr. Kevin Cannard -- visited the residence at least eight times since January 2021.

White House Doctor Tries to Explain Why He Met With a Parkinson’s Expert

https://t.co/fZKb9doM65 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) July 9, 2024

The letter came hours after a contentious and opaque press briefing from Press Secretary Karine Jean Pierre, who refused to give details by claiming "privacy" and "security" matters.

Karine Jean-Pierre AGAIN refuses to confirm why a Parkinson’s specialist was at the White House.



Reporter: "You could clear this all up here just by saying what he was doing here and if it was connected to the president! Yes or no?!"



KJP: "I am not going to confirm..." pic.twitter.com/2m2ZXlFwFk — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) July 8, 2024

But former White House physician Dr. Ronny Jackson, who treated Presidents Barack Obama and Donald Trump, isn't buying the excuses, the cleanup efforts or the explanations.

Does NOT explain the visit(s) to the Residence Clinic. Believe me, the active duty people that work at the White House are not seen in that clinic. They are seen in the clinic in the Old Executive Office Building. TRY AGAIN DR. O’CONNOR!! https://t.co/OGqquezjmW — Ronny Jackson (@RonnyJacksonTX) July 9, 2024