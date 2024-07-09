Senate Democrats Demand DOJ Bring Their Lawfare Against Clarence Thomas
'TRY AGAIN': Former White House Physician Calls Out Biden Staff for Stonewalling

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  July 09, 2024 2:45 PM
AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, File

Late Monday night Dr. Kevin O'Connor, the current White House physician who treats President Joe Biden, published a letter in an attempt to clarify why a Parkinson's specialist -- Dr. Kevin Cannard -- visited the residence at least eight times since January 2021. 

The letter came hours after a contentious and opaque press briefing from Press Secretary Karine Jean Pierre, who refused to give details by claiming "privacy" and "security" matters. 

But former White House physician Dr. Ronny Jackson, who treated Presidents Barack Obama and Donald Trump, isn't buying the excuses, the cleanup efforts or the explanations. 

Tags: 2024 ELECTION

