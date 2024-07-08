The Themes of the 2024 RNC Convention Are Here

We're one week away from the 2024 Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, Wisconsin and the Trump campaign has released four themes for the big event.

Advertisement

"From the beginning of President Donald J. Trump’s campaign to Make America Great Again, we’ve received an outpouring of support from everyday Americans who are ready to turn the page on the last four years of failure, disaster, and embarrassment at home and abroad. The 2024 Republican National Convention will showcase President Trump’s vision to turn our country around and launch our America First movement to victory come November,” Trump campaign senior sdvisors Susie Wiles and Chris LaCivita released in a statement Monday morning, stressing that the real stars of the show will be the American people.

"The 2024 Republican National Convention will undoubtedly continue to build the energy and momentum necessary to drive President Donald J. Trump to victory this fall. It’s no coincidence the Convention will lay out President Trump’s vision to restore America in Wisconsin – ground-zero on the road back to the White House,” RNC Chairman Michael Whatley and Co-Chairman Lara Trump added.

The RNC will run from Monday July 15-Thursday July 18. These are the themes: