Tipsheet

AOC has a Meltdown Over Latest SCOTUS Ruling

Katie Pavlich
July 01, 2024 3:15 PM
AP Photo/Alastair Grant

Last week the Supreme Court sent a cruise missile into the heart of the unelected Washington D.C. federal bureaucracy and gutted the administrative state's ability to make the lives of everyday Americans more difficult. It was made possible by fishermen in Maine, who filed a lawsuit after the government demanded they pay federal inspectors to police their boats. 

Members of the swamp and enablers of tyrannical government overreach aren't handling the fallout very well. 

Today the Supreme Court issued a ruling stating presidents operating in their official capacity cannot be prosecuted, prompting Democratic Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio Cortez into a meltdown. 

