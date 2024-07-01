AOC has a Meltdown Over Latest SCOTUS Ruling

Last week the Supreme Court sent a cruise missile into the heart of the unelected Washington D.C. federal bureaucracy and gutted the administrative state's ability to make the lives of everyday Americans more difficult. It was made possible by fishermen in Maine, who filed a lawsuit after the government demanded they pay federal inspectors to police their boats.

SCOTUS Overrules Chevron in Heavy Blow to Administrative State https://t.co/XgOIGd7iQ0 — Spencer Brown (@itsSpencerBrown) June 28, 2024

Members of the swamp and enablers of tyrannical government overreach aren't handling the fallout very well.

The ones I feel sorry for are my administrative law colleagues who built their courses and careers around the intricacies of Chevron deference. — Laurence Tribe 🇺🇦 ⚖️ (@tribelaw) June 28, 2024

Chevron is now overruled. The administrative state just died. The imperial judiciary joins the imperial presidency, relegating Congress to a secondary role except when it legislates with unrealistic specificity and foresight. — Laurence Tribe 🇺🇦 ⚖️ (@tribelaw) June 28, 2024

Today the Supreme Court issued a ruling stating presidents operating in their official capacity cannot be prosecuted, prompting Democratic Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio Cortez into a meltdown.

The Supreme Court has become consumed by a corruption crisis beyond its control.



Today’s ruling represents an assault on American democracy. It is up to Congress to defend our nation from this authoritarian capture.



I intend on filing articles of impeachment upon our return. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) July 1, 2024



