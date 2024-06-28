EXCLUSIVE SALE: 60% Off VIP Membership. Ends TODAY!
Kamala's Debate Clean Up Duty Went as Expected

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  June 28, 2024 7:30 AM
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

According to Democrats and their allies in the media, President Joe Biden's debate performance Thursday night against former President Donald Trump was a disaster. So much so that high profile party members are calling for Biden to be replaced as the nominee before the Democratic National Convention in August. 

Biden's performance was so bad, they sent Vice President Kamala Harris out on CNN and MSNBC immediately after the debate to attempt damage control. It didn't go well and Harris threw Biden under the bus in her first sentence, admitting "I understand why people want to talk about it" and " it started off slow." 

The CNN Post-Debate Poll Is Absolutely Brutal for Joe Biden
Earlier in the night Kate Bedingfield, Biden's former White House communications director, admitted it was a bad night for the incumbent president. 


