Kamala's Debate Clean Up Duty Went as Expected

According to Democrats and their allies in the media, President Joe Biden's debate performance Thursday night against former President Donald Trump was a disaster. So much so that high profile party members are calling for Biden to be replaced as the nominee before the Democratic National Convention in August.

Biden's performance was so bad, they sent Vice President Kamala Harris out on CNN and MSNBC immediately after the debate to attempt damage control. It didn't go well and Harris threw Biden under the bus in her first sentence, admitting "I understand why people want to talk about it" and " it started off slow."

ANDERSON COOPER: "Can you say that you are not concerned at all having watched the president's performance tonight?"



ANDERSON COOPER: "[Biden] was a very different person on the stage four years ago when you debated him. That's certainly true, is it not?!"



JEN PSAKI: "You don't send the Vice President of the United States out if you won the debate, typically."



Earlier in the night Kate Bedingfield, Biden's former White House communications director, admitted it was a bad night for the incumbent president.

"Look, it was a really disappointing debate performance from Joe Biden. I don't think there's any other way to slice it."



