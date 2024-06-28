Biden Deemed the 'Emperor With No Clothes'

Democrats are panicking over President Joe Biden's disastrous debate performance against former President Donald Trump Thursday night. Calls for him to be replaced on the ballot continue to grow and a number of observers of the ongoing train wreck have a new description for Biden: The Emperor with no clothes.

I am struck this morning by the duplicity of the political reporters at the New York Times — all of them close confidants of Biden. Yesterday, they knew he was unfit and tried to hide it. Today, after the entire world saw that the emperor has no clothes, they all are calling for… — David M Friedman (@DavidM_Friedman) June 28, 2024

The @POTUS Biden presidency has been a lie for months, if not a year or more. The emperor has no clothes. — Bill Ackman (@BillAckman) June 28, 2024

They all know the emperor has no clothes: https://t.co/RQ6o7vgyjW — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) June 28, 2024

Tonight proved the emperor has no clothes. Biden and the Democrats can no longer keep the illusion going and the media can no longer carry their water. Our enemies are watching, they know no one is in control of the Executive Branch. — Abe Hamadeh (@AbrahamHamadeh) June 28, 2024

Sad and cathartic at the same time. — Ethan Kravitz (theycallme.eth) (@EthosVentures) June 28, 2024

Biden addressed his performance during a campaign event in North Carolina Friday afternoon.

"I know I’m not a young man, to state the obvious...I don’t walk as easy as I used to. I don’t speak as smoothly as I used to. I don’t debate as well as I used to. But I know what I do know: I know how to tell the truth. I know right from wrong. And I know how to do this job," Biden said.

As speculation swirls about what Democrats will actually do, replacement or a move forward Biden as the party nominee, former President Barack Obama is reportedly getting in on the action.

What I am hearing regarding Joe Biden. Ron Klain and Barack Obama are having a sit down with the President today. Jill Biden is insistent that Joe runs. Kamala is furious that she is not being considered as a replacement (Whitmer and Newsom are). Interestingly my neighbor in… — Dougie Kass (@DougKass) June 28, 2024



