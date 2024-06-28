Biden Is Not Okay
Biden Deemed the 'Emperor With No Clothes'

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  June 28, 2024 3:15 PM
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

Democrats are panicking over President Joe Biden's disastrous debate performance against former President Donald Trump Thursday night. Calls for him to be replaced on the ballot continue to grow and a number of observers of the ongoing train wreck have a new description for Biden: The Emperor with no clothes. 

Biden addressed his performance during a campaign event in North Carolina Friday afternoon. 

"I know I’m not a young man, to state the obvious...I don’t walk as easy as I used to. I don’t speak as smoothly as I used to. I don’t debate as well as I used to. But I know what I do know: I know how to tell the truth. I know right from wrong. And I know how to do this job," Biden said. 

As speculation swirls about what Democrats will actually do, replacement or a move forward Biden as the party nominee, former President Barack Obama is reportedly getting in on the action. 


