On Debate Day, a Reminder Biden Purposely Flooded the Border
EXCLUSIVE SALE: 60% Off VIP Membership. 48 Hours ONLY!
Supreme Court Reins in SEC Bureaucrats in Decision Upholding Constitutional Right to Jury...
There's a Big Problem With What Kinzinger Claimed in His Endorsement of Biden
How the Trump Campaign Is Hitting Back at Biden During Debate
Dozens of Red States Join Effort to Challenge Biden Administration's Latest Vehicle Mandat...
RFK Jr. Vows to Be on CNN Debate Stage 'With or Without Their...
After Disappointing Murthy v. Missouri Ruling, Rand Paul Makes a Suggestion
MSNBC Host Downplays Crimes Committed by Illegal Aliens
Illegal Alien Arrested in Connection With Rape of 15-Year-Old Girl Was ‘Vetted,’ Report...
We'll Have to Wait Until July for Some Major SCOTUS Opinions
SCOTUS Officially Announces Decision in Idaho Abortion Case
Here's Who Americans Believe Will Win the Debate
Hoo Boy: Biden's Debate Stakes Just Got Even Higher
Tipsheet

Biden Administration Vows to Reinstate Censorship Regime

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  June 27, 2024 12:00 PM
AP Photo/Andrew Harnik

After the Supreme Court failed 6-3 Thursday to address the federal government's vast online censorship regime the Biden administration, which was previously ordered by a federal judge to stop all communication with big tech companies, is vowing to reinstate their practice of controlling information on the internet. 

Advertisement

"The Supreme Court’s decision is the right one, and it helps ensure the Biden Administration can continue our important work with technology companies to protect the safety and security of the American people, after years of extreme and unfounded Republican attacks on public officials who engaged in critical work to keep Americans safe," White House Press Secretary Karine Jean Pierre released in a statement. 

In the dissent Justice Samuel Alito, joined by Clarence Thomas and Neil Gorsuch, warned about the consequences of the Court's ruling. 

"This is one of the most important free speech cases to reach this Court in years. Freedom of speech serves many valuable purposes, but its most important role is protection of speech that is essential to democratic self-government," Alito wrote. 

"We are obligated to tackle the free speech issue that the case presents. The Court, however, shirks that duty and thus permits the successful campaign of coercion in this case to stand as an attractive model for future officials who want to control what the people say, hear, and think. That is regrettable," he continued. "And because of the perpetrators’ high positions, it was even more dangerous. It was blatantly unconstitutional, and the country may come to regret the Court’s failure to say so...If a coercive campaign is carried out with enough sophistication, it may get by. That is not a message this Court should send."

Recommended

Joe Rogan Decimates Fauci Who Spoke About Breaking Americans and Their 'Ideological Bulls**t' Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Here's a preview of what to expect from the White House now that their power to censor has been reinstated. 

This is exactly why we need you on our team as a VIP member. To be able to tell the truth free of the shackles of Big Tech and Biden censorship, we need the direct support of our loyal readers. Join here and take advantage of our limited-time 60% off sale!

Sponsored

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Joe Rogan Decimates Fauci Who Spoke About Breaking Americans and Their 'Ideological Bulls**t' Matt Vespa
Here's Who Americans Believe Will Win the Debate Rebecca Downs
Fake Conservatives and Status Quo Parties Are Failing in Britain and Around the Globe Kurt Schlichter
On Debate Day, a Reminder Biden Purposely Flooded the Border Katie Pavlich
Hoo Boy: Biden's Debate Stakes Just Got Even Higher Guy Benson
SCOTUS Officially Announces Decision in Idaho Abortion Case Madeline Leesman

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Joe Rogan Decimates Fauci Who Spoke About Breaking Americans and Their 'Ideological Bulls**t' Matt Vespa
Advertisement