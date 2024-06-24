Why Was Clarence Thomas the Lone Dissenter in a Recent Second Amendment Ruling?

Last week the Supreme Court ruled 8-1 that domestic abusers are not entitled to exercise their Second Amendment rights.

"When a restraining order contains a finding that an individual poses a credible threat to the physical safety of an intimate partner, that individual may—consistent with the Second Amendment—be banned from possessing firearms while the order is in effect. Since the founding, our Nation’s firearm laws have included provisions preventing individuals who threaten physical harm to others from misusing firearms," Chief Justice John Roberts wrote in the majority opinion.

"The Supreme Court on Friday upheld a federal law that bars anyone subject to a domestic-violence restraining order from possessing a gun. By a vote of 8-1, the court ruled that the law does not violate the Constitution’s Second Amendment, which protects the 'right of the people to keep and bear Arms.' The ruling in United States v. Rahimi was the court’s first Second Amendment case since it threw out New York’s handgun-licensing scheme nearly two years ago," SCOTUS blog reports.

Some background on who brought the case:

Chief Legal Counsel for NAGR, Barry Arrington, gives a breakdown on the Rahimi decision. https://t.co/esHBKFXVXS pic.twitter.com/iFWI7oRN6g — National Association for Gun Rights (@NatlGunRights) June 21, 2024

Justice Clarence Thomas was the only dissenter in the case. Here's some of what he wrote in his dissenting opinion about the meaning of the Second Amendment: