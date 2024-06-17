ISIS Terrorists Crossed Our Southern Border. Rand Paul and Lindsey Graham Are Demanding...
Did DOJ Destroy the Special Counsel Audio Interview With Biden?

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  June 17, 2024 2:30 PM
AP Photo/Nathan Howard

Attorney General Merrick Garland was voted in contempt of Congress last week by the U.S. House of Representatives after repeatedly refusing to hand over the audio interview conducted by former Special Counsel Robert Hur with President Joe Biden. The interview was part of Hur's investigation into Biden's mishandling of classified information when he left the U.S. Senate and vice presidency. 

The transcript of Hur's interview with Biden was released shortly after the Special Counsel investigation was completed and found the president is "too old" with a "bad memory" to be charged with felonies he committed - which are documented in the final report. 

Since February DOJ has been adamant about hiding the audio version of the conversation from the American people. President Biden asserted executive privilege over the audio version, but not the printed transcript. 

Now there are questions about whether the audio has been destroyed.

"Are you comfortable, do you all feel the tapes still exist? Because they're going to great extremes to prevent the American people from hearing it," Rep. Ralph Norman asked during a House Rules Committee meeting last week. 

"It's my hope and it's my understanding that they still exist," House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer replied. 

 

Last week the Department of Justice determined it would not move forward with charges for Garland. 


