Biden Demands More Gun Control After SCOTUS Shoots Down the Administrative State

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  June 14, 2024 3:00 PM
AP Photo/Susan Walsh

After the Supreme Court ruled 6-3 Friday that an arbitrary bump stock ban implemented without Congress through the Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco and Firearms was unconstitutional, President Joe Biden immediately jumped to demand additional accessory and gun control measures. 

"I call on Congress to ban bump stocks, pass an assault weapon ban, and take additional action to save lives – send me a bill and I will sign it immediately," Biden released in a statement, touting his support for ATF. 

Meanwhile, the man behind the lawsuit against the Department of Justice is speaking out about why he decided to take on the issue. 

Last week Biden spoke at a gun control conference just hours after his son, Hunter Biden, was convicted on three felony charges for violating federal firearm laws. 

