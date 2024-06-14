Biden Demands More Gun Control After SCOTUS Shoots Down the Administrative State

After the Supreme Court ruled 6-3 Friday that an arbitrary bump stock ban implemented without Congress through the Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco and Firearms was unconstitutional, President Joe Biden immediately jumped to demand additional accessory and gun control measures.

Supreme Court Says ATF Exceeded Its Authority With Bump Stock Rule

https://t.co/646SPMbchy — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) June 14, 2024

"I call on Congress to ban bump stocks, pass an assault weapon ban, and take additional action to save lives – send me a bill and I will sign it immediately," Biden released in a statement, touting his support for ATF.

Rough week for the ATF. It lost the bump stock case in the Supreme Court and lost the pistol brace case in Texas. In the end, the Biden Administration will have to look to Congress to make changes in gun laws on issues like bump stocks. https://t.co/MuJSGNBmgv — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) June 14, 2024

Meanwhile, the man behind the lawsuit against the Department of Justice is speaking out about why he decided to take on the issue.

Last week Biden spoke at a gun control conference just hours after his son, Hunter Biden, was convicted on three felony charges for violating federal firearm laws.