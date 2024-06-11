Let's Rewind the Clock: DOJ Tried Really Hard to Keep Hunter Out of Trial

A jury found Hunter Biden guilty on three felon counts Tuesday morning after he lied on a firearm background check form to illegally obtain and possess a firearm.

Hunter Biden is convicted on all three federal firearm felonies. He now faces up to 25 years in prison.https://t.co/GQdnrGSCib — Mia Cathell (@MiaCathell) June 11, 2024

While prosecutors from the Department of Justice ultimately tried the case against Biden, they were forced to do so after an unprecedented, sweetheart plea deal on two misdemeanors fell apart last summer. The plea agreement included immunity from future charges on separate investigations into tax fraud, evasion and Foreign Agent Registration Act violations.

Fox News' @GriffJenkins has the latest info on Hunter Biden's plea deal falling apart:



"This deal would possibly give Hunter some immunity to future charges, and [the judge] is not okay with that." pic.twitter.com/ITY9gZSCjN — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) July 26, 2023

NEW — CNN is reporting that "as of right now" the Hunter Biden plea deal "appears to be dead and off the table." pic.twitter.com/ocrfdl8EYc — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) July 26, 2023

In other words, the trial was never supposed to happen.

Further the same prosecutors, committing a cardinal sin of the legal world, allowed the statute of limitations on Biden's failure to register as a foreign agent - after years of lobbying for foreign companies - to lapse. This allowed for the protection of President Joe Biden, who was Hunter's business parter as the family received millions of dollars from the Chinese Communist Party, the Ukrainian government and through other foreign transactions.

IRS whistleblowers testified last summer about Hunter Biden's free pass, in addition to DOJ efforts to quash investigations into President Joe Biden and the broader Biden family.

Whistleblower Gary Shapley➡️DOJ prosecutors and even U.S. Attorney David Weiss thought Hunter Biden should be charged with multiple FELONIES.



Yet, Hunter's sweetheart plea deal only included a few MISDEMEANORS.



Wonder what changed? pic.twitter.com/Qi4tmt3dIz — Rep. Jason Smith (@RepJasonSmith) July 19, 2023

IRS WHISTLEBLOWER SHAPLEY:



"The Justice Department allowed the president's political appointees to weigh in on whether to charge the president's son...I watched United States Attorney Weiss tell a room full of senior FBI and IRS senior leads...that he was not the deciding person… pic.twitter.com/nwBYWmaJRa — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) July 19, 2023

DOJ then went after the whistleblowers for their testimony.