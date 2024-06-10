How Do Americans Feel About Mass Deportations? Here's What a New CBS Poll...
Tipsheet

After Weekend of Rage, Lawmakers Want to Know Who These Pro-Hamas Groups Really Are

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  June 10, 2024 4:15 PM
AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta

Over the weekend pro-Hamas agitators descended on the White House, wreaking havoc and destroying property. Not surprisingly, nobody was arrested after violence and a series of federal crimes. 

"No arrests were made on Saturday when pro-Hamas protesters surrounded the White House and scuffled with police as they advocated for Israel’s destruction, vandalized property, and called on Hamas to continue murdering Jews, the Secret Service and Washington, D.C., Metropolitan Police Department confirmed to the Washington Free Beacon," the Washington Free Beacon reports

Then it was revealed Abdallah Aljamal, a "journalist" who was holding three Israeli hostages in his Gaza Strip home, worked for a U.S. based "non-profit." 

So, who is really behind these pro-Hamas movements and organization? The House Ways and Means Committee intends to find out. 

