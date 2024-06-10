After Weekend of Rage, Lawmakers Want to Know Who These Pro-Hamas Groups Really Are

Over the weekend pro-Hamas agitators descended on the White House, wreaking havoc and destroying property. Not surprisingly, nobody was arrested after violence and a series of federal crimes.

"No arrests were made on Saturday when pro-Hamas protesters surrounded the White House and scuffled with police as they advocated for Israel’s destruction, vandalized property, and called on Hamas to continue murdering Jews, the Secret Service and Washington, D.C., Metropolitan Police Department confirmed to the Washington Free Beacon," the Washington Free Beacon reports.

🚨#BREAKING: Pro-Palestine protesters holds up a bloody mask depicting President Joe Biden while burning an American flag as the statue gets graffitied



📌#Washington | #DC



At this time Currently, hundreds of thousands of pro-Palestine protesters and activists have gathered… pic.twitter.com/AugggnbBAW — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) June 8, 2024

Anti-American, pro-Hamas thugs desecrated the statues of our veterans literally across the street from the White House, a blatant violation of federal law. On video. I expect the Department of Justice to use every technique against them that it used against grandmas in MAGA hats… pic.twitter.com/0eSYzgNjmD — Tom Cotton (@SenTomCotton) June 9, 2024

Then it was revealed Abdallah Aljamal, a "journalist" who was holding three Israeli hostages in his Gaza Strip home, worked for a U.S. based "non-profit."

🧵Is The Palestine Chronicle hiding something else?



You all remember Abdallah Al-Jamal, the "journalist" who doubled as a Hamas terrorist and held three Israelis hostage.



Well, the 501c3 he worked for, The Palestine Chronicle, has not filed a Form 990. Why is that? pic.twitter.com/RWITAlyy8e — Eitan Fischberger (@EFischberger) June 10, 2024

So, who is really behind these pro-Hamas movements and organization? The House Ways and Means Committee intends to find out.