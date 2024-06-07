The Backdrop of Biden's D-Day Speech Was Glaring
Biden Is Still Pretending His Fifth Grandchild Doesn't Exist

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  June 07, 2024 12:45 PM
AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File

For years President Joe Biden refused to acknowledge his degenerate son Hunter Biden fathered a child -- Navy Joan Roberts -- with a woman he met at a strip club. Even after Hunter was forced by a judge to submit to a paternity test after refusing to pay child support, First Lady Jill Biden only hung Christmas stockings at the White House for four grandchildren and the family dog. 

After briefly acknowledging Navy Joan in a People Magazine article last year, which was carefully placed by the White House communications team, Biden is back to being a deadbeat granddad. 

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean Pierre was recently asked about whether Biden has reached out to his granddaughter and she didn't have an update. 

