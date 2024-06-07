Biden Is Still Pretending His Fifth Grandchild Doesn't Exist

For years President Joe Biden refused to acknowledge his degenerate son Hunter Biden fathered a child -- Navy Joan Roberts -- with a woman he met at a strip club. Even after Hunter was forced by a judge to submit to a paternity test after refusing to pay child support, First Lady Jill Biden only hung Christmas stockings at the White House for four grandchildren and the family dog.

After briefly acknowledging Navy Joan in a People Magazine article last year, which was carefully placed by the White House communications team, Biden is back to being a deadbeat granddad.

"That door is always open."



Lunden Roberts tells Piers Morgan that President Biden has never reached out to his five-year-old granddaughter.



📺 https://t.co/2SwXZQMg4O@piersmorgan pic.twitter.com/oSiVSvhkpE — Piers Morgan Uncensored (@PiersUncensored) June 6, 2024

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean Pierre was recently asked about whether Biden has reached out to his granddaughter and she didn't have an update.

Doocy: “We learned today there is going to be a book coming out this summer by Lunden Roberts. According to the press release, the book is about protecting the long, unacknowledged grandchild of the sitting President of the United States. Do you know President Biden has met that… pic.twitter.com/RHGn4lbyPm — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) May 28, 2024

He didn't care about his grand child until Maureen Dowd wrote a column in The NY Times. Then Andy Bates gave a statement to People Magazine and journalists lost interest.



Biden has not once been personally asked about any of this. From any interviewer. https://t.co/pHuQZteinX — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) May 29, 2024



