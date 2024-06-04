Tyrant Fauci Was Caught on Tape Wanting to 'Make Lives Difficult'
Biden's Executive Order on the Border Crisis is Here

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  June 04, 2024 1:00 PM
AP Photo/Eric Gay

Like an arsonist rushing to put out a fire, President Joe Biden will officially sign an executive order Tuesday afternoon in an attempt to blunt the border crisis he created. Remarks from the East Room are set for 2 p.m. et. 

Ahead of the order, White House officials told reporters Tuesday that "individuals who cross the southern border unlawfully or without authorization will generally be ineligible for asylum, absent exceptionally compelling circumstances, unless they are accepted by the proclamation."

The order shuts down the border when encounters between official ports of entry reach 2500 per day. It does not prevent individuals from falsely claiming asylum at ports of entry. On Monday Biden approved three presidential building permits for Texas border security infrastructure in Eagle Pass, Maverick County and Cameron County. 

According to border security experts and former Homeland Security officials, the order is meaningless and does little to actually stop the influx of illegal immigrant or fraudulent asylum claims into the U.S. 

Former Obama Homeland Security Secretary Jeh Johnson says 1000 encounters in a crisis. Biden's executive order allows nearly triple that number. 

Immediately upon taking office in January 2021, Biden rescinded effective Trump era immigration policies. As a result, a crisis ensued, prompting Biden to claim there was nothing he could do from the White House to correct the problem. 



