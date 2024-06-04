Biden's Executive Order on the Border Crisis is Here

Like an arsonist rushing to put out a fire, President Joe Biden will officially sign an executive order Tuesday afternoon in an attempt to blunt the border crisis he created. Remarks from the East Room are set for 2 p.m. et.

Advertisement

Ahead of the order, White House officials told reporters Tuesday that "individuals who cross the southern border unlawfully or without authorization will generally be ineligible for asylum, absent exceptionally compelling circumstances, unless they are accepted by the proclamation."

The order shuts down the border when encounters between official ports of entry reach 2500 per day. It does not prevent individuals from falsely claiming asylum at ports of entry. On Monday Biden approved three presidential building permits for Texas border security infrastructure in Eagle Pass, Maverick County and Cameron County.

.@michaelgwaltz: Even with Crooked Joe's toothless executive order, he's saying it's okay at 2,500 a day to allow nearly a million unvetted illegal aliens into America pic.twitter.com/8vKMVbxcHo — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) June 4, 2024

According to border security experts and former Homeland Security officials, the order is meaningless and does little to actually stop the influx of illegal immigrant or fraudulent asylum claims into the U.S.

After allowing 10-13 million illegal aliens to cross the border in the last 3.5 years and refusing to take action, we are now suppose to believe the Biden Admin wants to actually take action. 5 months before an election. Transparent. pic.twitter.com/vKrjd8Lk5d — Chad Wolf (@ChadFWolf) June 4, 2024

Former Obama Homeland Security Secretary Jeh Johnson says 1000 encounters in a crisis. Biden's executive order allows nearly triple that number.

Helpful comparison: Obama's DHS Secretary Jeh Johnson says that if over 1000 illegal immigrants are apprehended in a single day, it "overwhelms the system."pic.twitter.com/3BWFaOnFjJ https://t.co/YwTFKmTCOX — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) May 22, 2023

Listen Carefully ..



1000 a day .. 100,000 a Month is a Crisis

~Per Jeh Johnson Former DHS under Obama



💥Under Joe Biden-

In December Alone ..

Illegals entering U.S. exceeded 300,000 ~Per CBP



From 2019 ..pic.twitter.com/nBV55yDqBV — Lawyerforlaws (@lawyer4laws) January 27, 2024

Immediately upon taking office in January 2021, Biden rescinded effective Trump era immigration policies. As a result, a crisis ensued, prompting Biden to claim there was nothing he could do from the White House to correct the problem.

BIDEN (126 days go): "I've done all I can do" on border security.



BIDEN (today): Executive order making invasion-level illegal immigration permanent.pic.twitter.com/90WxuOBuLy — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) June 4, 2024

Biden’s executive order is a ploy to trick the American people before November.



In his first 100 days in office he issued 94 executive orders to OPEN the border because that has been his goal all along. pic.twitter.com/kGTZxYluGA — Sen. Marsha Blackburn (@MarshaBlackburn) June 4, 2024







