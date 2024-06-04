Biden's Executive Order on the Border Crisis is Here
Tyrant Fauci Was Caught on Tape Wanting to 'Make Lives Difficult'
Is There a Racial Component to the Recent Controversy Involving Caitlin Clark?
Black Radio Host Goes on CNN and Nails the Trump Verdict's Impact on...
Sen. John Kennedy Roasts Biden's 'Contemptuous' Border Executive Order
The Transcript From Biden's Interview With TIME Is a Mess
A Shocking Number of Candidates Were Assassinated Ahead of Mexico's Elections
Trump Campaign Blasts Biden's Immigration Executive Order
WaPo Boss Gives Staffers a Brutally Honest Message About Their Reporting
Fauci Makes Major Admission About Science Behind Masking Kids, Social Distancing
Elon Musk's X Updates Guidelines to Allow Adult Content
Fauci Just Keeps Lying and Lying and Lying
Here’s Why a Civil Rights Complaint Is Being Filed Against This New York...
LIVE: Day 2 of Hunter Biden's Gun Trial
Tipsheet

Biden's Expected Border Executive Order Is 'Full of Holes'

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  June 04, 2024 11:00 AM
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

President Joe Biden will reportedly sign an executive order Tuesday claiming to secure the border and blunt the unending flow of illegal immigration into the United States. The move comes three years after Biden reversed effective Trump era executive orders that cut down on asylum fraud, human trafficking, cartel activity and illegal immigration. It also comes after Biden claimed he didn't have the power to implement changes from the White House. 

Advertisement

Details about what exactly will be in Biden's executive order haven't been released, but we're getting a preview. Biden won't stop illegal immigration at the border. In fact, he plans to allow thousands to continue their illegal entry on a daily basis. 

Recommended

The Transcript From Biden's Interview With TIME Is a Mess Spencer Brown
Advertisement

Former Homeland Security Secretary Jeh Johnson once called 1000 crossings per day a crisis. 

Tags: BORDER CRISIS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

The Transcript From Biden's Interview With TIME Is a Mess Spencer Brown
Tyrant Fauci Was Caught on Tape Wanting to 'Make Lives Difficult' Katie Pavlich
Is There a Racial Component to the Recent Controversy Involving Caitlin Clark? Matt Vespa
Black Radio Host Goes on CNN and Nails the Trump Verdict's Impact on the 2024 Race Matt Vespa
Fauci Just Keeps Lying and Lying and Lying Guy Benson
Senator Kennedy: Here's Why Joe Biden Is in Big Trouble Townhall Video

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
The Transcript From Biden's Interview With TIME Is a Mess Spencer Brown
Advertisement