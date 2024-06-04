Biden's Expected Border Executive Order Is 'Full of Holes'

President Joe Biden will reportedly sign an executive order Tuesday claiming to secure the border and blunt the unending flow of illegal immigration into the United States. The move comes three years after Biden reversed effective Trump era executive orders that cut down on asylum fraud, human trafficking, cartel activity and illegal immigration. It also comes after Biden claimed he didn't have the power to implement changes from the White House.

Biden: I've Suddenly Found the Immigration Authority I've Been Insisting I Don't Have

https://t.co/RLXUzpTHvX — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) June 3, 2024

Details about what exactly will be in Biden's executive order haven't been released, but we're getting a preview. Biden won't stop illegal immigration at the border. In fact, he plans to allow thousands to continue their illegal entry on a daily basis.

That’s still nearly 1,000,000 illegal aliens per year.



More than 12 times the size of Wilmington, Delaware. https://t.co/421ODVI7nH — House Judiciary GOP 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@JudiciaryGOP) June 3, 2024

After allowing 10-13 million illegal aliens to cross the border in the last 3.5 years and refusing to take action, we are now suppose to believe the Biden Admin wants to actually take action. 5 months before an election. Transparent. pic.twitter.com/vKrjd8Lk5d — Chad Wolf (@ChadFWolf) June 4, 2024

Allowing 4,000 illegal aliens to cross our border every single day is the wrong approach. That’s 120,000 a month and 1.5 million a year. The Biden Admin is nullifying the idea of operational control with this action. pic.twitter.com/0j3RDTNpuX — Chad Wolf (@ChadFWolf) June 3, 2024

Former Homeland Security Secretary Jeh Johnson once called 1000 crossings per day a crisis.