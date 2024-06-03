Here Is President Biden’s Statement As Hunter’s Trial Gets Underway

President Joe Biden released a statement Monday morning as his son and international business partner, Hunter Biden, walked into a federal courthouse in Delaware. The younger Biden's trial for a felony gun charge is underway after a plea deal fell apart last summer.

"I am the President, but I am also a Dad. Jill and I love our son, and we are so proud of the man he is today. Hunter's resilience in the face of adversity and the strength he has brought to his recovery are inspiring to us. A lot of families have loved ones who have overcome addiction and know what we mean. As the President, I don't and won't comment on pending federal cases, but as a Dad, I have boundless love for my son, confidence in him, and respect for his strength. Our family has been through a lot together, and Jill and I are going to continue to be there for Hunter and our family with our love and support," President Biden released in a statement.

First Lady Jill Biden is in attendance at the trial for jury selection Monday. There is no word from the White House about whether President Biden will attend a portion of the trial, which is expected to last a week.

🚨 BREAKING: First Lady Jill Biden just arrived at the federal courthouse where Hunter Biden will be tried on federal firearm offenses. It's now a family affair. pic.twitter.com/4jHuvoqDls — Mia Cathell (@MiaCathell) June 3, 2024

Townhall's Mia Cathell is in the courtroom and will be reporting daily on the details of the trial.