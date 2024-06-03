Democrats Demand Jail Time for Trump in Fundraising Emails
Philly Pride Parade Got Disrupted by Pro-Hamas Supporters
Your Tax Dollars Are Funding the Taliban
Senate Conservatives to Fight Back Against Schumer and Biden in Protest Over Trump...
Speaker Mike Johnson: Democrats Risk Destroying America’s Judicial System
Trump: I'm 'OK' With Going to Jail
USA Today Quietly Removes Sen. John Kennedy's Op-ed
The Biden Admin Has Granted 'Mass Amnesty' to Hundreds of Thousands of Illegal...
Sorry People. Love Is Not Proud.
Trans Women Can Compete, But ‘Cannot Win’ This Iconic Pageant
Trump Joined TikTok. Here's What Happened Next.
Hunter Biden's Gun Case Explained
So Far, Little Movement in Post-Conviction Public Opinion — But...
LIVE: Hunter Biden's Gun Trial
Tipsheet

Here Is President Biden’s Statement As Hunter’s Trial Gets Underway

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  June 03, 2024 11:00 AM
AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File

President Joe Biden released a statement Monday morning as his son and international business partner, Hunter Biden, walked into a federal courthouse in Delaware. The younger Biden's trial for a felony gun charge is underway after a plea deal fell apart last summer. 

Advertisement

"I am the President, but I am also a Dad. Jill and I love our son, and we are so proud of the man he is today. Hunter's resilience in the face of adversity and the strength he has brought to his recovery are inspiring to us. A lot of families have loved ones who have overcome addiction and know what we mean. As the President, I don't and won't comment on pending federal cases, but as a Dad, I have boundless love for my son, confidence in him, and respect for his strength. Our family has been through a lot together, and Jill and I are going to continue to be there for Hunter and our family with our love and support," President Biden released in a statement. 

First Lady Jill Biden is in attendance at the trial for jury selection Monday. There is no word from the White House about whether President Biden will attend a portion of the trial, which is expected to last a week. 

Recommended

Trump 2.0 Must Achieve Total Media Domination Kurt Schlichter
Advertisement

Townhall's Mia Cathell is in the courtroom and will be reporting daily on the details of the trial.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Trump 2.0 Must Achieve Total Media Domination Kurt Schlichter
So Far, Little Movement in Post-Conviction Public Opinion — But... Guy Benson
Senate Conservatives to Fight Back Against Schumer and Biden in Protest Over Trump Conviction Spencer Brown
You Ain't Black Allen West
What Is Hamas Hiding in Rafah, and Why Doesn’t Biden Want the IDF to Find It? Bonnie Glick
The Trump VP Will Be… Kevin McCullough

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Trump 2.0 Must Achieve Total Media Domination Kurt Schlichter
Advertisement