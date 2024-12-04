Why the Judge in Hunter Biden's Tax Case Thinks Parts of the Pardon Are Unconstitutional

It seems like everyone is taking a swipe at Joe Biden for pardoning his son, Hunter, not that it would make any difference. The president of the United States has this power. Biden has used it to keep his son out of jail, absolving him of all crimes he might have committed between 2014 and 2024. Having a dad like that must be nice, but the judge who presided over Hunter Biden’s tax case took a blowtorch to the pardon, even arguing that some parts might be unconstitutional.

As Politico’s Kyle Cheney posted on social media, “[Judge] Scarsi also suggests some aspects of the pardon may be unconstitutional because it could be read to apply to a portion of Dec. 1 that occurred after Biden signed it.”

Still, Judge Scarsi dismissed the tax charges that Hunter pleaded guilty to this year:

JUST IN: Judge Scarsi trashes President Biden’s pardon for his son and the letter justifying it — saying it’s an attempt to rewrite history and impugns judges and DOJ personnel from his own administration. pic.twitter.com/YmHRK8S9mp — Kyle Cheney (@kyledcheney) December 4, 2024

Scarsi also suggests some aspects of the pardon may be unconstitutional because it could be read to apply to a portion of Dec. 1 that occurred after Biden signed it. pic.twitter.com/8EygMJ7Toa — Kyle Cheney (@kyledcheney) December 4, 2024

The federal judge noted that Joe Biden lied in his pardon announcement, according to Hunter’s own court admissions. https://t.co/JPNWwpDKLq pic.twitter.com/1bLtpWnQ0X — Sunny (@sunnyright) December 4, 2024