Tipsheet

Why the Judge in Hunter Biden's Tax Case Thinks Parts of the Pardon Are Unconstitutional

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  December 04, 2024 6:50 AM
AP Photo/Jae C. Hong

It seems like everyone is taking a swipe at Joe Biden for pardoning his son, Hunter, not that it would make any difference. The president of the United States has this power. Biden has used it to keep his son out of jail, absolving him of all crimes he might have committed between 2014 and 2024. Having a dad like that must be nice, but the judge who presided over Hunter Biden’s tax case took a blowtorch to the pardon, even arguing that some parts might be unconstitutional.

As Politico’s Kyle Cheney posted on social media, “[Judge] Scarsi also suggests some aspects of the pardon may be unconstitutional because it could be read to apply to a portion of Dec. 1 that occurred after Biden signed it.” 

Still, Judge Scarsi dismissed the tax charges that Hunter pleaded guilty to this year:

