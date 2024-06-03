Here Is President Biden’s Statement As Hunter’s Trial Gets Underway
Tipsheet

Democrats Demand Jail Time for Trump in Fundraising Emails

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  June 03, 2024 1:00 PM
Jim Lo Scalzo/Pool via AP

A new fundraising email sent out by ActBlue, the Democratic machine behind President Joe Biden's re-election campaign, is using "jurors against Trump" to demand Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg recommend jail time for former President Donald Trump. Trump is set for sentencing on July 11 by Judge Juan Merchan after being convicted of 34 charges in New York last week.

"As jurors, we are outraged by Donald Trump's relentless attacks on the people who make up our criminal justice system - including prosecutors, judges, clerks, witnesses, and jurors like all of us," an email from ActBlue states. "We therefore urge D.A. Alvin Bragg and Judge Juan Merchan to impose the maximum sentence allowed by law for Donald Trump's 34 felony convictions."

"After the jury unanimously convicted Trump on 34 felony counts, Trump continued to attack the criminal justice system," the email continues. "As jurors, we urge you to impose the maximum sentence allowed by law for Donald Trump's 34 felony convictions."

Trump simply pointed out the jury was selected in deep blue Manhattan, a place where he received just 15 percent of the vote during the 2020 presidential election. 

Trump impeachment leader and notorious liar Democratic Congressman Adam Schiff is also fundraising off the conviction. 

"Trump’s felony convictions will not bar him from running for President, and we will still need to defeat him in November," Schiff sent in a fundraising email over the weekend. "So this is no time to let up in our efforts to ensure a Democratic majority in the House and Senate. Split $25 to my campaign and Josh Harder before our May fundraising deadline at midnight tonight to help defeat Trump and defend the rule of law."

When asked last week whether he would recommend jail time, Bragg refused to say no. 


