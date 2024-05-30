Another Big Lie About Israel Just Spread Like Wildfire

Over the weekend the Israeli Defense Forces issued a precision strike on two Hamas leaders in the southern Gaza city of Rafah. After a fire broke out, which moved into a refugee tent, the global media and "international community" rushed to claim the IDF purposely bombed a humanitarian safe zone - killing dozens of women and children.

For days this claim continued after a botched translation of remarks made by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

It appears that many journalists misinterpreted Netanyahu's words as "Unfortunately, we have made a tragic mistake," whereas what he actually said was "Unfortunately, there was a tragic fault or incident," referring to the loss of innocent lives, which is indeed tragic, but not… https://t.co/LHvtEXlRBL pic.twitter.com/8GGf60xiNR — Open Source Intel (@Osint613) May 28, 2024

Given the IDF's history of taking painstaking steps to avoid civilian casualties, of course it wasn't true. The fire occurred because Hamas, in typical fashion, stored munitions next to the humanitarian tents. From former Jerusalem Post editor Avi Mayer:

Media outlets are now corroborating this:



The Israeli airstrike did not hit the shelter, the munitions used were precision-guided GBU-39's with extremely small payloads, and it was almost certainly secondary explosions from Hamas weaponry kept nearby that caused the fire. https://t.co/aUwYbfQDg4 — Avi Mayer אבי מאיר (@AviMayer) May 30, 2024

The facts about the Israeli airstrike in Rafah and the fire that followed are starting to become clear, and they totally change the story: ◾️ The Israeli airstrike that targeted senior Hamas commanders in Rafah was more than a mile away from the safe zone for Palestinian civilians and more than 550 feet away from shelters Hamas had falsely claimed were targeted in the incident ◾️ The munitions used were the smallest possible: two warheads of 37 lbs each, far smaller than what other Western militaries use in comparable situations ◾️ The munitions could not themselves have ignited a fire of the size that resulted in the deaths of Palestinian civilians, indicating that Hamas weapons stored in or near the targeted structure—of which the IDF was unaware—may have exploded and caused the fire ◾️ Footage of the scene taken by Palestinians and uploaded to social media platforms appears to show secondary explosions, further indicating the presence of weapons in the area ◾️ A phone call within Gaza intercepted by Israeli intelligence contained the admission that the structure targeted by the airstrike served as an ammunition warehouse, that secondary explosions took place, and that the Israeli airstrike wasn't powerful enough to have ignited the fire ◾️ Hamas has been operating from the area since October 7; a rocket launcher used to fire rockets into Israel was located 150 feet from the targeted structure, suggesting that additional weapons were likely stored nearby and may have caused the fire While none of this makes the heartbreaking results of the fire any less dreadful, it does call into question a lot of the reporting surrounding this tragic incident, which appears to have been based on false information put out by Hamas, rather than the facts on the ground. You'd think news organizations would learn. You'd be wrong.

More corroboration:

CNN Defense Analysts have now determined that the Israeli Airstrike on May 26th against a Hamas Compound in Western Rafah, which was believed to have possibly caused an Explosion and Fire which resulted in the Death of between 35-45 Palestinian Refugees, could not have been… pic.twitter.com/kcfND1FOou — OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) May 30, 2024

The White House hinted earlier this week there was no deliberate strike on the camp and urged reporters to wait for an investigation to conclude.

Kirby gets into heated back-and-forth with a reporter over the most recent strike in Rafah.



Reporter: What is the administration going to do whether it was a tragic mistake or deliberate?



Kirby: Let's see what the investigation says.



Reporter: So you're going to wait for the… pic.twitter.com/Y1JJnhf98f — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) May 28, 2024

Western media and leaders jumped to trust the Hamas narrative yet again, despite repeated blatant lies about the Al-Ahli Hospital, mass grave, the death toll, etc. And here we are again. They should know better and wait...but they never learn.https://t.co/XUCEijlmK9 — Lahav Harkov 🎗️ (@LahavHarkov) May 28, 2024



