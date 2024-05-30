Oh, So That’s How Fauci's Damning Emails Were Buried
NRA Scores Big Win at the Supreme Court
EXCLUSIVE OFFER: 60% Off VIP Membership. Today Only!
Jill Biden Did Not Just Say That About Donald Trump
This Is the 'Ultimate Nightmare Scenario' in Taiwan
To Fund Immigrant Services, Denver Slashed Its Police Department and Will Answer 911...
Here's What McDonald's President Had to Say to US Consumers in 'Rare' Open...
'Based': Fetterman Praised for What He Did During Yeshiva University's Commencement
North Korea Sends Balloons With 'Gifts of Sincerity' Across Border. There Was a...
Dem Lawmaker Proposes 'Solution' if Alito, Thomas Won't Voluntarily Recuse Themselves
GOP Governor Approves Legislation Penalizing Adults Who Help Children Get Abortions and Tr...
Timing of Democrats Calling for Minnesota State Senator to Resign Is Suspicious
Democrat Mayor Says Her City's Gang Registry Should Be Abolished
End Biden's Disastrous Floating 'Humanitarian Pier' Experiment Off Gaza's Coast. Now.
Tipsheet

Another Big Lie About Israel Just Spread Like Wildfire

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  May 30, 2024 12:15 PM
AP Photo/Sebastian Scheiner, Pool

Over the weekend the Israeli Defense Forces issued a precision strike on two Hamas leaders in the southern Gaza city of Rafah. After a fire broke out, which moved into a refugee tent, the global media and "international community" rushed to claim the IDF purposely bombed a humanitarian safe zone - killing dozens of women and children. 

Advertisement

For days this claim continued after a botched translation of remarks made by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. 

Given the IDF's history of taking painstaking steps to avoid civilian casualties, of course it wasn't true. The fire occurred because Hamas, in typical fashion, stored munitions next to the humanitarian tents. From former Jerusalem Post editor Avi Mayer: 

The facts about the Israeli airstrike in Rafah and the fire that followed are starting to become clear, and they totally change the story:

◾️ The Israeli airstrike that targeted senior Hamas commanders in Rafah was more than a mile away from the safe zone for Palestinian civilians and more than 550 feet away from shelters Hamas had falsely claimed were targeted in the incident

◾️ The munitions used were the smallest possible: two warheads of 37 lbs each, far smaller than what other Western militaries use in comparable situations

◾️ The munitions could not themselves have ignited a fire of the size that resulted in the deaths of Palestinian civilians, indicating that Hamas weapons stored in or near the targeted structure—of which the IDF was unaware—may have exploded and caused the fire

◾️ Footage of the scene taken by Palestinians and uploaded to social media platforms appears to show secondary explosions, further indicating the presence of weapons in the area

◾️ A phone call within Gaza intercepted by Israeli intelligence contained the admission that the structure targeted by the airstrike served as an ammunition warehouse, that secondary explosions took place, and that the Israeli airstrike wasn't powerful enough to have ignited the fire

◾️ Hamas has been operating from the area since October 7; a rocket launcher used to fire rockets into Israel was located 150 feet from the targeted structure, suggesting that additional weapons were likely stored nearby and may have caused the fire

While none of this makes the heartbreaking results of the fire any less dreadful, it does call into question a lot of the reporting surrounding this tragic incident, which appears to have been based on false information put out by Hamas, rather than the facts on the ground.

You'd think news organizations would learn. 

You'd be wrong.

Recommended

CNN Admits Something We've All Known About the Trump Hush Money Trial Matt Vespa
Advertisement

More corroboration:

The White House hinted earlier this week there was no deliberate strike on the camp and urged reporters to wait for an investigation to conclude.


Tags: TERRORISM

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

CNN Admits Something We've All Known About the Trump Hush Money Trial Matt Vespa
Here's What McDonald's President Had to Say to US Consumers in 'Rare' Open Letter Leah Barkoukis
Trump Wins. What Next? (Part 2) Kurt Schlichter
NRA Scores Big Win at the Supreme Court Katie Pavlich
The Media Guide to Shooting Joggers Ann Coulter
Timing of Democrats Calling for Minnesota State Senator to Resign Is Suspicious Rebecca Downs

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
CNN Admits Something We've All Known About the Trump Hush Money Trial Matt Vespa
Advertisement