A CBS News Report From Over 40 Years Ago Proves Global Warming Is...
Here's How the CCP Responded to a U.S. Delegation Visiting Taiwan
McCaul Issues a Warning From Taiwan Amid Escalating CCP Aggression
5 Reasons to Make the Trump Tax Cut Permanent
Effort to Draft WHO Pandemic Treaty Fails
‘General Hospital’ Actor Fatally Shot During Attempted Robbery in LA
Netanyahu Calls Weekend Strike in Rafah a 'Tragic Mistake'
CBS Host Pushes Buttigieg on Why So Few EV Charging Stations Have Been...
Are Democrats Right to Be Descending Into a 'Full-Blown Freakout' Over Biden's Chances?
One Supreme Court Justice Claims She's ‘Cried’ Over Recent Rulings
Here's Which Voters Hillary Clinton Is Blaming for Her 2016 Election Loss
US Cannot Dictate Gaza Outcome
Another Desperate Attack on SCOTUS Turns Out to Be Complete and Utter Garbage
Winning the Messaging Battle, Part I
Tipsheet

'There Should Be Hearings': Biden Blasted For Fleecing Taxpayers to Fund Terrorism

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  May 28, 2024 1:30 PM
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

Last week the Department of Defense confirmed none of the humanitarian aid transferred from President Joe Biden's makeshift pier has made it to "civilians" in the Gaza Strip. It's all been stolen by Iranian backed Hamas. As Spencer reported

Advertisement

Pentagon Press Secretary Air Force Maj. Gen. Pat Ryder faced questions about the usefulness of the U.S.-built temporary humanitarian pier — with a $300+ million price tag for American taxpayers — and struggled to explain what has been accomplished in the days since the pier's construction was completed. Notably, the Pentagon does "not believe" any of the hundreds of tons of aid delivered so far has made it to those for whom it's intended.

In other words, the Biden administration is funding terrorism and making Israel's mission to finish off Hamas even more difficult. 

Recommended

A CBS News Report From Over 40 Years Ago Proves Global Warming Is the Ultimate Hoax Matt Vespa
Advertisement
Tags: TERRORISM

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

A CBS News Report From Over 40 Years Ago Proves Global Warming Is the Ultimate Hoax Matt Vespa
Another Desperate Attack on SCOTUS Turns Out to Be Complete and Utter Garbage Guy Benson
Trump Wins. What Next? (Part 1) Kurt Schlichter
Did Joe Biden Fall Asleep at a Memorial Day Ceremony? Matt Vespa
Here's Which Voters Hillary Clinton Is Blaming for Her 2016 Election Loss Madeline Leesman
Pete Hegseth Reveals the Stakes, Need to 'Save' the Pentagon After Military Labeled Him an 'Extremist' Rebecca Downs

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
A CBS News Report From Over 40 Years Ago Proves Global Warming Is the Ultimate Hoax Matt Vespa
Advertisement