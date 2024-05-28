'There Should Be Hearings': Biden Blasted For Fleecing Taxpayers to Fund Terrorism

Last week the Department of Defense confirmed none of the humanitarian aid transferred from President Joe Biden's makeshift pier has made it to "civilians" in the Gaza Strip. It's all been stolen by Iranian backed Hamas. As Spencer reported:

Advertisement

Pentagon Press Secretary Air Force Maj. Gen. Pat Ryder faced questions about the usefulness of the U.S.-built temporary humanitarian pier — with a $300+ million price tag for American taxpayers — and struggled to explain what has been accomplished in the days since the pier's construction was completed. Notably, the Pentagon does "not believe" any of the hundreds of tons of aid delivered so far has made it to those for whom it's intended.

Pentagon Does 'Not Believe' Aid to Temporary Pier Is Reaching Residents of Gaza

https://t.co/SLmYoBMpM2 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) May 21, 2024

In other words, the Biden administration is funding terrorism and making Israel's mission to finish off Hamas even more difficult.

Update on the Biden admin's Gaza pier to nowhere: Parts of it have broken free and washed up in Israel. And virtually all of the aid that was delivered was stolen by Hamas. A $320M fleecing of the US taxpayer. There should be hearings. https://t.co/ZGgJ0j68lz — Noah Pollak (@NoahPollak) May 26, 2024

Before the pier broke down, it helped delivered 71 truckloads of goods — which were looted by Hamas. Team Biden has all the answers about how to rule Gaza. Why won’t the Israelis listen? https://t.co/oSSsjl1OeS — Mike (@Doranimated) May 28, 2024