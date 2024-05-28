Biden Taps U.S. Oil Reserves For Political Reasons...Again

Ahead of the 2024 election and busy summer travel season, President Joe Biden announced over the weekend he will tap the Northeast Gasoline Supply Reserve in an effort to lower gas prices at the pump.

Gas prices are down $1.40 from their peak after Russia’s war, but they’re still too high.



My Administration is releasing 1 million barrels of gasoline from the Northeast Gasoline Supply Reserve ahead of July 4th, which will lower prices at the pump when folks need it the most. — President Biden (@POTUS) May 28, 2024

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean Pierre touted the move Tuesday afternoon during the daily briefing.

Karine Jean-Pierre brags about "lowering the price of gas" by "selling one million barrels of gasoline from the Northeast Gasoline Supply Reserve."



FACT: The nationwide average for gas remains ~50% higher than the day Biden took office. pic.twitter.com/tikV5PicbT — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) May 28, 2024

The Northeast Gasoline Supply Reserve is supposed to be used in response to natural disasters or other emergencies that disrupt supplies, not to lower prices for political reasons.