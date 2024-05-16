Biden Blasted for Abuse of Executive Privilege
When It Comes to Hitler, These Are Easy Questions
Biden's Commerce Secretary Confirms That More Illegal Immigrants Means More Power for Demo...
'This Has to End': Biden's Border Crisis Continues to Rage
Biden Blocks Release of Special Counsel Interview Audio
There's Been an Update on Slovakian PM After Assassination Attempt
Michael Cohen Has Nothing on Donald Trump, His Former Attorney Tells Weaponization Committ...
Siren: Illegal Immigrants From High-Risk Region Nabbed Trying to Break Into DC Area...
Will This Vulnerable Swing State Dem's Record Come Back to Bite Him?
Jewish Student Suing Harvard Explains How the School ‘Rewarded’ Pro-Hamas Students
Peter Doocy Has an Idea About Why Biden Is So Eager to Debate
18 Republican-Led States Just Filed a New Lawsuit Against the Biden Administration
It's On: Five Thoughts on the Newly-Confirmed Debates
Another Poll Has Good News About the Trump Years
Tipsheet

Biden's Executive Privilege Claim Lands Him in Hot Water With the Media

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  May 16, 2024 1:00 PM
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

After claiming executive privilege Thursday morning over his audio interviews with former Special Counsel Robert Hur, which expose a declining mental state, President Joe Biden set himself up for a fight with Congress and the House Oversight Committee.  

Advertisement

“It’s a five-alarm fire at the White House. Clearly President Biden and his advisors fear releasing the audio recordings of his interview because it will again reaffirm to the American people that President Biden’s mental state is in decline. The House Oversight Committee requires these recordings as part of our investigation of President Biden’s mishandling of classified documents," Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer released in a statement. "The White House is asserting executive privilege over the recordings, but it has already waived privilege by releasing the transcript of the interview. Today’s Hail Mary from the White House changes nothing for our committee. The House Oversight Committee will move forward with its markup of a resolution and report recommending to the House of Representatives that Attorney General Garland be held in contempt of Congress for defying a lawful subpoena.”

Recommended

Peter Doocy Has an Idea About Why Biden Is So Eager to Debate Rebecca Downs
Advertisement

But it isn't just lawmakers who want the tapes. The media does too. ABC News, AP, Bloomberg, CBS, CNN, WSJ, NBC, Reuters, Washington Post and Univision all have Freedom of Information Act requests pending. 



Tags: JOE BIDEN

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Peter Doocy Has an Idea About Why Biden Is So Eager to Debate Rebecca Downs
Look Who Threatened to 'Erase' All White People Mia Cathell
Biden's Commerce Secretary Confirms That More Illegal Immigrants Means More Power for Democrats Spencer Brown
Here’s What Trump Should Do Now to Win the Debates Before They Happen Derek Hunter
The Trump Trial Farce Will Only Make Him Stronger Kurt Schlichter
Will This Vulnerable Swing State Dem's Record Come Back to Bite Him? Rebecca Downs

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Peter Doocy Has an Idea About Why Biden Is So Eager to Debate Rebecca Downs
Advertisement