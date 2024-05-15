Biden Blasted for Breaking Another Election Norm

There will be two presidential debates between President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump on June 27 and September 10 after both sides agreed on the calendar Wednesday morning.

Advertisement

"Former President Donald Trump has agreed to debate the current president on CNN on June 27, said a person familiar with his thinking who was granted anonymity to discuss the issue. That decision was made shortly after President Joe Biden said he had 'received and accepted an invitation' from the network," POLITICO reports. "The agreement does not ensure that a debate will happen. But it signals an interest in both camps to have a public sparring. Biden, earlier in the day, had said he would not participate in the Commission on Presidential Debates’ proposed schedule and, instead, would agree to two forums with Trump: one in June, the other in September."

Biden Agrees to Debate Trump: 'I'll Even Do It Twice'

https://t.co/kY8uv890M0 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) May 15, 2024

But election watchers have noticed Biden's initial offer of just two debates with Trump breaks the norm and leaves voters with one less opportunity to see each candidate make their case. He's also trying to rig the system in his favor.

So Biden wants 2 debates instead of the traditional 3 and also wants them much earlier, which makes them less impactful? It's consistent with his strategic incentives, which are that he can't be seen as ducking debates but he's not particularly confident he'll win. — Nate Silver (@NateSilver538) May 15, 2024

The actual Biden debate news today:



Biden is refusing to debate Trump in front of an audience of voters.



His campaign is demanding big guardrails for Biden, including:



- No audience.

- No RFK Jr.

- No Trump remarks during Biden's answers.

- Only Biden-friendly outlets &… — Vince Coglianese (@VinceCoglianese) May 15, 2024

Biden is also ditching the Presidential Commission on Debates, something Republicans announced they would do two years ago.