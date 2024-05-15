Is This Why Hillary Clinton's Play Is Failing?
Tipsheet

Biden Blasted for Breaking Another Election Norm

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  May 15, 2024 12:00 PM
AP Photo

There will be two presidential debates between President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump on June 27 and September 10 after both sides agreed on the calendar Wednesday morning. 

"Former President Donald Trump has agreed to debate the current president on CNN on June 27, said a person familiar with his thinking who was granted anonymity to discuss the issue. That decision was made shortly after President Joe Biden said he had 'received and accepted an invitation' from the network," POLITICO reports. "The agreement does not ensure that a debate will happen. But it signals an interest in both camps to have a public sparring. Biden, earlier in the day, had said he would not participate in the Commission on Presidential Debates’ proposed schedule and, instead, would agree to two forums with Trump: one in June, the other in September."

But election watchers have noticed Biden's initial offer of just two debates with Trump breaks the norm and leaves voters with one less opportunity to see each candidate make their case. He's also trying to rig the system in his favor. 

Biden is also ditching the Presidential Commission on Debates, something Republicans announced they would do two years ago.  

