About That Ceasefire 'Agreement' Hamas Accepted...

Facing an imminent invasion into the southern city of Gaza by the Israeli military Monday, where 8000 Hamas terrorists remain, the Iranian backed terrorist group declared to the media and the world that they had accepted a ceasefire agreement brokered by Qatar and Egypt.

That of course was bogus and now we know what Hamas "agreed" to.

You know that “deal” Hamas accepted? Among other things, they changed the terms so they could deliver dead bodies instead of live hostages. This is why you don’t negotiate with terrorists. pic.twitter.com/XrHntiKhhd — Richard Hanania (@RichardHanania) May 7, 2024

What's the Hamas deal Israel is not agreeing to?



33 hostages released DEAD OR ALIVE.



Read that again - DEAD OR ALIVE.



Who in their right mind would agree to this?! — StopAntisemitism (@StopAntisemites) May 6, 2024

Let’s zoom in on just one part of Hamas’s terms for a ceasefire – which, we are told, are so very close to the agreed-upon proposal on the table, with only minor changes.



The original proposal had been for 40 hostages who meet certain humanitarian conditions—children, women,… pic.twitter.com/IkV89znxEO — Avi Mayer אבי מאיר (@AviMayer) May 7, 2024

Adding insult to injury, the U.S. reportedly knew about this false scheme and went along with it.

When asked why the U.S. was negotiating with terrorists, National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said during Monday's press briefing there is no other option.