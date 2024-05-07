Senators Demand Answers About Biden's Illegal Ammunition Delay to Israel
About That Ceasefire 'Agreement' Hamas Accepted...

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  May 07, 2024 1:00 PM
AP Photo/Adel Hana

Facing an imminent invasion into the southern city of Gaza by the Israeli military Monday, where 8000 Hamas terrorists remain, the Iranian backed terrorist group declared to the media and the world that they had accepted a ceasefire agreement brokered by Qatar and Egypt. 

That of course was bogus and now we know what Hamas "agreed" to. 

Adding insult to injury, the U.S. reportedly knew about this false scheme and went along with it. 

When asked why the U.S. was negotiating with terrorists, National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said during Monday's press briefing there is no other option. 

