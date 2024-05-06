BREAKING: As Defeat Sets In, Hamas Plays Games With Ceasefire 'Agreement'

UPDATE: In typical fashion, Hamas is operating in bad faith and manipulating the terms of the agreement.

BREAKING: Israeli official says Hamas approved a "softened" ceasefire proposal that is "not acceptable" to Israel - SKY — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) May 6, 2024

BREAKING: Senior Israeli official to Ynet: This Hamas agreement to the deal is a deception. It is a one-sided deal without any Israeli involvement or agreement. This was meant to make Israel look bad when they refuse. — Raylan Givens (@JewishWarrior13) May 6, 2024

***Original story***

Iranian backed terrorist organization Hamas has finally agreed to a ceasefire proposal delivered by Egypt and Qatar as the Israeli Defense Forces prepare to invade Rafah, a city in southern Gaza City where 8000 terrorists are stationed and holding hostages. The proposal includes a six month ceasefire in exchange for hostages -- the number is not known. The details of what Hamas actually agreed to are also unknown.

HAMAS ACCEPTS CEASEFIRE DEAL: Ismail Haniyeh, chairman of the political bureau of the Hamas terror group, "called the Prime Minister of Qatar and the Egyptian Minister of Intelligence and informed them that Hamas accepts their proposal for a ceasefire.” — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) May 6, 2024

The news comes after Hamas rejected dozens of offers over the past six months for a ceasefire, which included the release of thousands of terrorists in exchange for hostages.

The Egyptian proposal originally called for Hamas to be allowed freedom of movement throughout Gaza and removal of IDF forces. There was no way Israel could allow for that. The American-backed counterproposal that Blinken called generous is what Hamas needs to accept. — Richard Goldberg (@rich_goldberg) May 6, 2024

Earlier in the day the IDF dropped leaflets warning non-combatants in Rafah to evacuate.

𝐎𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐔𝐩𝐝𝐚𝐭𝐞:

This morning the @IDF called on Palestinians in eastern #Rafah to temporarily evacuate from the area.

The evacuation efforts included dropping leaflets, text messages, phone calls and media announcements in Arabic.

IDF is urging everyone to… pic.twitter.com/8HBnvyqBeg — Lt. Col. (R) Peter Lerner (@LTCPeterLerner) May 6, 2024

Israel has not responded about whether the latest deal from Qatar and Egypt is acceptable.

Over the weekend Hamas bombed a humanitarian aid crossing into Gaza, which was recently reopened.

ICYMI: Hamas Blew Up the Border Crossing Where Humanitarian Aid Enters Gaza https://t.co/hU6ipqt6iz — Spencer Brown (@itsSpencerBrown) May 6, 2024

This is a breaking story, stay tuned for updates.