BREAKING: As Defeat Sets In, Hamas Plays Games With Ceasefire 'Agreement'

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  May 06, 2024 12:54 PM

UPDATE: In typical fashion, Hamas is operating in bad faith and manipulating the terms of the agreement. 

***Original story***

Iranian backed terrorist organization Hamas has finally agreed to a ceasefire proposal delivered by Egypt and Qatar as the Israeli Defense Forces prepare to invade Rafah, a city in southern Gaza City where 8000 terrorists are stationed and holding hostages. The proposal includes a six month ceasefire in exchange for hostages -- the number is not known. The details of what Hamas actually agreed to are also unknown. 

The news comes after Hamas rejected dozens of offers over the past six months for a ceasefire, which included the release of thousands of terrorists in exchange for hostages. 

Earlier in the day the IDF dropped leaflets warning non-combatants in Rafah to evacuate. 

Israel has not responded about whether the latest deal from Qatar and Egypt is acceptable. 

Over the weekend Hamas bombed a humanitarian aid crossing into Gaza, which was recently reopened. 

This is a breaking story, stay tuned for updates. 

