Tipsheet

Republicans Sound the Alarm Over Biden's Latest Partnerships With the World Health Organization

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  May 02, 2024 3:15 PM
Salvatore Di Nolfi/Keystone via AP

Senate Republicans are sounding the alarm over the Biden administration's latest plans to partner with the World Health Organization on future pandemic management. 

In a letter sent directly to President Joe Biden Wednesday, dozens of Senators warn he is selling out U.S. sovereignty to the international body under the guise of an "emergency."

"Next month, during the Seventy-seventh World Health Assembly (WHA), your administration is expected to commit the United States to two international agreements that would strengthen the World Health Organization's (WHO) authority to declare public health emergencies of international concern and expand the WHO's authority over member states during such emergencies. This is unacceptable," the Senators wrote. 

"The WHO's failure during the COVID-19 pandemic was as total as it was predictable and did lasting harm to our country. The United States cannot afford to ignore this latest WHO inability to perform its most basic function and must insist on comprehensive WHO reforms before even considering amendments to the International Health Regulations (IHR) or any new pandemic related treaty that would increase WHO authority," they continued. "We are deeply concerned that your administration continues to support these initiatives and strongly urge you to change course." 

Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, the World Health Organization worked to cover for communist China and ignored early warnings from Taiwan a virus was spreading. The group, led by Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus (who covered up cholera outbreaks in Ethiopia) also helped bury the lab leak theory. 


Tags: CHINA

