Hamas Publishes Proof of Life Video for American Hostage

Jerusalem, Isreal - Iranian backed terrorist organization Hamas has published a proof of life video featuring American hostage Hersh Goldberg-Polin. Goldberg-Polin was stolen from the NOVA music festival on October 7 after being severally injured by a grenade.

WARNING: This is video is propaganda and being used by Hamas as a psychological weapon.

Hamas terrorists release a propaganda video of Hersh Goldberg-Polin, an American hostage being held in Gaza for more than 200 days now.



In the video, his blown off arm is visible as he attempts a brave face, reading what Hamas has clearly written for him.#ReleaseTheHostages pic.twitter.com/k1B0TBq2dY — StopAntisemitism (@StopAntisemites) April 24, 2024

Hamas released video of 23 y/o American hostage Hersh Goldberg-Polin, abducted from the Nova festival on Oct 7th. On that day partygoers took refuge in a field shelter, as Hamas threw grenades inside, and Hersh lost his arm.



Hersh last text to his family: I love you, I’m sorry. pic.twitter.com/hqupDqL2nV — Hen Mazzig (@HenMazzig) April 24, 2024

Hersh's mother, Rachel Goldberg, has been fighting night and day for her son's release.

A powerful pre-Passover message from Rachel Goldberg and Jon Polin, the parents of 23-year-old Hersh Goldberg-Polin who has been in #Hamas captivity in #Gaza for 198 days...& counting.@BringHershHome @BringHomeNow pic.twitter.com/xBHcfqXtmM — StandWithUs (@StandWithUs) April 21, 2024

Rachel Goldberg-Polin, mother of Hersh abducted by Hamas terrorists to Gaza during the Oct. 7 massacre: "I really believe that he's alive and that he is going to come home."



Watch the FULL INTERVIEW → https://t.co/FSZl6YEDWv #FreeTheHostages pic.twitter.com/tIkt05tb5J — Jewish News Syndicate (@JNS_org) April 24, 2024

Meanwhile, demands for Goldberg-Polin to be released can be found all over the country.