Hamas Publishes Proof of Life Video for American Hostage

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  April 24, 2024 11:45 AM
Jerusalem, Isreal - Iranian backed terrorist organization Hamas has published a proof of life video featuring American hostage Hersh Goldberg-Polin. Goldberg-Polin was stolen from the NOVA music festival on October 7 after being severally injured by a grenade. 

WARNING: This is video is propaganda and being used by Hamas as a psychological weapon. 

Hersh's mother, Rachel Goldberg, has been fighting night and day for her son's release.

Meanwhile, demands for Goldberg-Polin to be released can be found all over the country. 

