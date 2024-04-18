The Two Words These Google Employees Heard After Their Anti-Israel Protest Blew Up...
Here's Who Bob Menendez Might Throw Under the Bus During His Corruption Case
Biden Said He Warned Israel Not to Move on 'Haifa'
You Can Probably Guess Which Dems Voted Against Condemning Iran for Attacking Israel
Jury Selection Process in Trump Trial Just Hit Another Snag
NYC Councilwoman Has One Question for Foreign Nationals Complaining About Free Services
A New National Survey Just Dropped. Here's What It Shows About Trump vs....
Student Suspended for Using a Legally Correct Term in Classroom Discussion
A Lengthy Argument Broke Out Between Raskin, Comer During CCP Hearing
Undercover Video: Top Adviser Claims Who's the Second Most Powerful Person in WH...and...
Judge Halts Law Banning So-Called 'Gender-Affirming' Care for Kids
USC is Wrong to Cancel Radical Anti-Israel Valedictorian's Speech Over Alleged 'Security'...
43 Democrats Vote Against Resolution Condemning Pro-Genocidal Phrase
Is America a 'Failed Historical Model'?
Tipsheet

Biden Issues New Sanctions on Iran, but There's a Catch

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  April 18, 2024 11:00 AM
Office of the Iranian Supreme Leader via AP

In response to the unprecedented drone and missile attack on Israel over the weekend, President Joe Biden announced new sanctions on the Iranian regime Thursday morning. 

Advertisement

"Less than a week ago, Iran launched one of the largest missile and drone attacks the world has ever seen against Israel. Together with our allies and partners, the United States defended Israel. We helped defeat this attack. And today, we are holding Iran accountable—imposing new sanctions and export controls on Iran," Biden released in a statement. "The sanctions target leaders and entities connected to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, Iran’s Defense Ministry, and the Iranian government’s missile and drone program that enabled this brazen assault. As I discussed with my fellow G7 leaders the morning after the attack, we are committed to acting collectively to increase economic pressure on Iran. And our allies and partners have or will issue additional sanctions and measures to restrict Iran’s destabilizing military programs."

"Let it be clear to all those who enable or support Iran’s attacks: The United States is committed to Israel’s security. We are committed to the security of our personnel and partners in the region. And we will not hesitate to take all necessary action to hold you accountable," he continued. 

According to Iran experts, the administration's previous unfreezing of cash assets to the regime will hinder the effectiveness of the new sanctions. Further, they don't target industries fueling Iran's terrorism apparatus. 

Recommended

Jury Selection Process in Trump Trial Just Hit Another Snag Spencer Brown
Advertisement

Also, the sanctions are late.

Tags: TERRORISM

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Jury Selection Process in Trump Trial Just Hit Another Snag Spencer Brown
Google Doesn’t Want You to Read This Spencer Brown
That Civil War Movie Is a Symptom of Hollywood’s Problems Kurt Schlichter
Radical Liberal Reduced to Tears When Forced to Face Consequences of Her Own Actions Townhall Video
The Post-O.J. Verdict Paradise Ann Coulter
The Two Words These Google Employees Heard After Their Anti-Israel Protest Blew Up in Their Faces Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Jury Selection Process in Trump Trial Just Hit Another Snag Spencer Brown
Advertisement