Biden Issues New Sanctions on Iran, but There's a Catch

In response to the unprecedented drone and missile attack on Israel over the weekend, President Joe Biden announced new sanctions on the Iranian regime Thursday morning.

Advertisement

"Less than a week ago, Iran launched one of the largest missile and drone attacks the world has ever seen against Israel. Together with our allies and partners, the United States defended Israel. We helped defeat this attack. And today, we are holding Iran accountable—imposing new sanctions and export controls on Iran," Biden released in a statement. "The sanctions target leaders and entities connected to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, Iran’s Defense Ministry, and the Iranian government’s missile and drone program that enabled this brazen assault. As I discussed with my fellow G7 leaders the morning after the attack, we are committed to acting collectively to increase economic pressure on Iran. And our allies and partners have or will issue additional sanctions and measures to restrict Iran’s destabilizing military programs."

"Let it be clear to all those who enable or support Iran’s attacks: The United States is committed to Israel’s security. We are committed to the security of our personnel and partners in the region. And we will not hesitate to take all necessary action to hold you accountable," he continued.

According to Iran experts, the administration's previous unfreezing of cash assets to the regime will hinder the effectiveness of the new sanctions. Further, they don't target industries fueling Iran's terrorism apparatus.

Notably, however, Iran's UAV program, steel industry and auto sector will be subsidized by the administration's $10 billion sanctions waiver and tacit approval of Iranian oil exports to China.



Look at the chess board from Tehran's point of view, not Washington's. https://t.co/85Togb3mn4 — Richard Goldberg (@rich_goldberg) April 18, 2024

New Iran sanctions evaluation:



❌ Shut down Iranian oil exports to China



❌ Freeze $10 billion sanctions waiver



❌ UK or EU designation of IRGC



❌ Snapback of UN sanctions



❌ Impact on Tehran’s biggest money flow or calculus for escalation



✅ Ayatollah feeling good — Richard Goldberg (@rich_goldberg) April 18, 2024

Strong statement. But if the EU is really committed to the security of Israel, and the security of Europe's Jewish community, it needs to finally:



-Snap Back All UN Sanctions



-List IRGC As Terrorists



-List All of Hezbollah As Terrorists



Otherwise, these are just words. https://t.co/US4crnEKgz — Daniel Schwammenthal (@DSchwammenthal) April 18, 2024

Also, the sanctions are late.