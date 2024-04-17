Biden's Top Health Official Gives Sickening Answer When Asked a Simple Question on Abortion

During a Senate Appropriations Committee hearing on Capitol Hill Tuesday, Republican Senator John Kennedy cornered Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra on the issue of abortion.

Advertisement

Kennedy simply asked Becerra if he supports abortion, particularly late stage, if a woman prefers a child of the opposite sex. Becerra embraced the choice and is an advocate of taxpayer funded abortion.

I asked Sec. Becerra if a healthy mother with a healthy baby boy should be able to have an abortion a week before he’s due because she’d prefer a baby girl.



Becerra: “A woman should have the right to make decisions about her body.” pic.twitter.com/aDO1NwzWPK — John Kennedy (@SenJohnKennedy) April 17, 2024

I asked Sec. Becerra 9 times whether he supported limiting abortions in the third trimester.



Why did he refuse to answer every time?



Because he and radical Democrats believe that a child—even a fully developed child—has no rights. pic.twitter.com/3zTeirCGeI — John Kennedy (@SenJohnKennedy) April 17, 2024

The exchange comes as the national debate over abortion continues. Democrats are working overtime to pin Republicans as the extremists on the issue while they refuse to place any limits on the life ending procedure.

Last week former President Donald Trump declined to issue a position on a national abortion policy and deferred to the states. Then, when Arizona reverted to a decades old law banning abortion without exceptions, he said the state went too far.