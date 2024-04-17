Schumer Upsets 227 Years of Congressional History to Spare Biden From Border Crisis...
Tipsheet

Biden's Top Health Official Gives Sickening Answer When Asked a Simple Question on Abortion

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  April 17, 2024 12:15 PM
Greg Nash/Pool via AP

During a Senate Appropriations Committee hearing on Capitol Hill Tuesday, Republican Senator John Kennedy cornered Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra on the issue of abortion. 

Kennedy simply asked Becerra if he supports abortion, particularly late stage, if a woman prefers a child of the opposite sex. Becerra embraced the choice and is an advocate of taxpayer funded abortion. 

The exchange comes as the national debate over abortion continues. Democrats are working overtime to pin Republicans as the extremists on the issue while they refuse to place any limits on the life ending procedure. 

Last week former President Donald Trump declined to issue a position on a national abortion policy and deferred to the states. Then, when Arizona reverted to a decades old law banning abortion without exceptions, he said the state went too far. 

 

