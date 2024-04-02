KJP Really Doesn't Want to Explain Biden's Use of the Term 'Bloodbath'

Speaking to reporters at the White House Tuesday afternoon, Press Secretary Karine Jean Pierre and National Security Council spokesman John Kirby were cornered with questions about illegal immigrants committing violent crimes against Americans. Jean Pierre praised illegal immigrants as "the fabric" of the country before calling on congress to revive failed legislation.

Advertisement

Q: Why was it acceptable for Biden to use the term "bloodbath" in 2020, but not when President Trump uses it?



KARINE JEAN-PIERRE: *brain breaks* pic.twitter.com/RcBCHcFo6K — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) April 2, 2024

"Does the White House believe that there is a bloodbath taking place or a wave of migrant crime?"



KARINE JEAN-PIERRE: Illegal aliens are "important to the fabric of this country." pic.twitter.com/MYxNKtDeal — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) April 2, 2024

John Kirby says it’s “terrible news” upon learning of another American killed by an illegal immigrant. pic.twitter.com/YRUrj0WaGa — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) April 2, 2024

On a separate topic, Jean Pierre was asked about Biden's use of the word "bloodbath" in 2020 after the White House blasted Trump for using the term to describe job loss in the auto industry. Trump is also using the term to describe the consequences of current border policy.

"Not one more American life should be lost to migrant crime.”



— President Donald J. Trumppic.twitter.com/uUVeEdl605 — GOP (@GOP) April 2, 2024

On Tuesday, the Republican National Committee launched a new website dedicated to highlighting crimes committed by illegal immigrants and enabled by Biden's open border policies.