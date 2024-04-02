New Revelation Confirms What the Right Has Been Saying About Big Tech Censorship
KJP Really Doesn't Want to Explain Biden's Use of the Term 'Bloodbath'

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  April 02, 2024 3:30 PM
Speaking to reporters at the White House Tuesday afternoon, Press Secretary Karine Jean Pierre and National Security Council spokesman John Kirby were cornered with questions about illegal immigrants committing violent crimes against Americans. Jean Pierre praised illegal immigrants as "the fabric" of the country before calling on congress to revive failed legislation. 

On a separate topic, Jean Pierre was asked about Biden's use of the word "bloodbath" in 2020 after the White House blasted Trump for using the term to describe job loss in the auto industry. Trump is also using the term to describe the consequences of current border policy. 

On Tuesday, the Republican National Committee launched a new website dedicated to highlighting crimes committed by illegal immigrants and enabled by Biden's open border policies. 

