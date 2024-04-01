Washington D.C. Cardinal Calls Biden a 'Cafeteria Catholic'

Inmates Running the Institution
Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  April 01, 2024 12:00 PM
On Easter Sunday Wilton Cardinal Gregory, the  Archdiocese of Washington D.C., sat down for an interview with Face the Nation to discuss faith. More specifically, President Joe Biden's Catholic faith. 

During the discussion, Cardinal Gregory pointed out that while Biden publicly touts being a practicing Catholic, he picks and chooses which parts of the faith to follow. 

“I would say that he's very sincere about his faith. But like a number of Catholics, he picks and chooses dimensions of the faith to highlight while ignoring or even contradicting other parts. There is a phrase that we have used in the past, a ‘cafeteria Catholic’ — you choose that which is attractive, and dismiss that which is challenging," he said. "Especially in terms of the life issues, there are things that he chooses to ignore or he uses the current situation as a political pawn."

The interview came on the same day Biden issued a proclamation celebrating "Transgender Visibility Day."

