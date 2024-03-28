There's an Update on Security for Biden's Gaza Port and a New 'Peacekeeping...
Biden Blows Off Respects for Murdered New York City Police Officer

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  March 28, 2024 2:30 PM
AP Photo/Luis M. Alvarez

UPDATE: Trump has arrived at the wake for murdered New York Police Officer Jonathan Diller.

***Original post***

President Joe Biden is in New York City today -- not to pay his respects to murdered New York Police Officer Jonathan Diller, but to fundraise with former Presidents Barack Obama and Bill Clinton. 

"A fundraiser for President Joe Biden on Thursday in New York City that also stars Barack Obama and Bill Clinton is raising a whopping $25 million, setting a record for the biggest haul for a political event, his campaign said," the Associated Press reports. "Obama hitched a ride from Washington to New York aboard Air Force One with Biden. They waved as they descended the plane’s steps at John F. Kennedy International Airport and got into the motorcade for the ride into Manhattan. Clinton was expected to meet the other two presidents at the event."

When asked about Biden's schedule during a gaggle with reporters onboard Air Force One, White House Press Secretary failed to acknowledge Diller's family.

On the contrary, former President Donald Trump will attend officer Diller's wake in Long Island after accepting an invitation from his family. 

"The Trump campaign said the former president is “moved by the invitation to join” the family and colleagues of slain NYPD officer Jonathan Diller at the wake," NBC News reports. "Diller was fatally shot Monday in Far Rockaway, Queens after he and his partner approached a vehicle that was illegally parked at a bus stop. The suspect inside the vehicle shot Diller below his bullet-proof vest."

