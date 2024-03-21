How the House GOP Is Looking to Embarrass the Democratic Party on Israel
Biden's Gaza Pier Could Be a Floating Death Trap for U.S. Troops

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  March 21, 2024 11:30 AM
AP Photo/Adel Hana

Just before giving his State of the Union address in front of Congress three weeks ago, President Joe Biden announced the United States military will build an emergency pier in the Gaza Strip, citing the need to distribute humanitarian aid as the reason why. Iranian backed terrorist organization Hamas continues to steal aid being sent into the Gaza Strip by the Israeli government and dropped from the air by the U.S. 

Few details have been provided by the White House or the Department of Defense about how this will play out. Red flags are being raised about the danger to U.S. troops and force protection measures at the Gaza pier have not been explained. 

More specifically, what are the rules of engagement? Can U.S. troops building the pier and distributing aid to Palestinians defend themselves from attacks? So far the answer appears to be no, setting up a potentially catastrophic redo of the Abbey Gate suicide bombing in Afghanistan. Thirteen U.S. service members were killed and dozens severely wounded during the attack in August 2021. 

From a March 8 Pentagon press briefing

Q: Does the DoD anticipate that Hamas will try to fire on them, on the operation (inaudible)?

GEN. RYDER: Look, I mean, that's certainly a risk, again, but if Hamas truly does care about the Palestinian people, then again, one would hope that this international mission to deliver aid to people who need it would be able to happen unhindered.

Further the U.S. has partnered with Qatar, the country harboring Hamas' leadership in five star hotels, to build the pier through a Hamas front company. They've done so over security objections from Israel. 

The pier is expected to be completed in 60 days. 

