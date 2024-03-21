Biden's Gaza Pier Could Be a Floating Death Trap for U.S. Troops

Just before giving his State of the Union address in front of Congress three weeks ago, President Joe Biden announced the United States military will build an emergency pier in the Gaza Strip, citing the need to distribute humanitarian aid as the reason why. Iranian backed terrorist organization Hamas continues to steal aid being sent into the Gaza Strip by the Israeli government and dropped from the air by the U.S.

This is a huge military undertaking for the U.S., fraught with risks at sea & at delivery in #Gaza -- and it's a step being taken to effectively break a siege enforced not by an enemy, but an ally.



Unprecedented times. https://t.co/X7rQd9Fgxf — Charles Lister (@Charles_Lister) March 7, 2024

Few details have been provided by the White House or the Department of Defense about how this will play out. Red flags are being raised about the danger to U.S. troops and force protection measures at the Gaza pier have not been explained.

More specifically, what are the rules of engagement? Can U.S. troops building the pier and distributing aid to Palestinians defend themselves from attacks? So far the answer appears to be no, setting up a potentially catastrophic redo of the Abbey Gate suicide bombing in Afghanistan. Thirteen U.S. service members were killed and dozens severely wounded during the attack in August 2021.

From a March 8 Pentagon press briefing:

Q: Does the DoD anticipate that Hamas will try to fire on them, on the operation (inaudible)? GEN. RYDER: Look, I mean, that's certainly a risk, again, but if Hamas truly does care about the Palestinian people, then again, one would hope that this international mission to deliver aid to people who need it would be able to happen unhindered.

Absolutely stunning Q&A from Friday's Pentagon press briefing.



Q: Does the DoD anticipate that Hamas will try to fire on them, on the operation (inaudible)?



GEN. RYDER: Look, I mean, that's certainly a risk, again, but if Hamas truly does care about the Palestinian people, then… — Richard Goldberg (@rich_goldberg) March 11, 2024

This Gaza floating bridge is looking like an "Abbey Gate" scenario in the making



Before too long the Pentagon will be calling Hamas "our partners on the ground"



Look at this comment from the Pentagon Spox: pic.twitter.com/M5E4CQgyy9 — Michael P Pregent (@MPPregent) March 12, 2024

Further the U.S. has partnered with Qatar, the country harboring Hamas' leadership in five star hotels, to build the pier through a Hamas front company. They've done so over security objections from Israel.

Israeli official on background confirms earlier story that the US is coordinating its Gaza pier plan with Hamas sponsor Qatar. Still no comment or clarification from the administration. Something is clearly going on here - what exactly is it? https://t.co/18ZX56XeKg — Richard Goldberg (@rich_goldberg) March 20, 2024

So if the Gaza Pier - an "Abbey Gate" scenario in the making - isn't dangerous enough as it is, the Biden team is about to make it worse.



The Biden team asked Qatar to finance it, and as a condition, Qatar demanded a Hamas front company build it.



Hamas will get U.S. dollars to… — Michael P Pregent (@MPPregent) March 18, 2024

Qatar is selling its leverage with the Biden WH to terrorist groups and Iran.



The "Abbey Gate" Pier will be used by Qatar to launder U.S. dollars to Hamas - that's the definition of financial and material support to a terrorist group. https://t.co/EPC0JN474S — Michael P Pregent (@MPPregent) March 18, 2024

The pier is expected to be completed in 60 days.